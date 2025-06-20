Why Wildfires Can Be Especially Devastating for Older Adults

After a wildfire, the focus often turns to rebuilding homes. But for many older adults, the deeper challenge is rebuilding a sense of safety, identity, and connection, especially when they’ve lost the home and neighborhood that grounded their lives.

“A lot of their interpersonal connections are disappearing, because people die as they get older,” Dr. Jonathan Sherin, a psychiatrist and former director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, said. “So you know, your social network shrinks, whether you like it or not.”

That shrinking circle becomes even more dangerous when paired with the trauma and displacement that occur after losing your home in a wildfire. Dr. Sherin calls it “the other LOL, which is the lethality of loneliness.”

A 2023 study published in Science of the Total Environment found that older adults (ages 65 and up) who were exposed to multiple large wildfires in California experienced significantly more frequent days of mental health problems, even years later. Researchers noted that the psychological burden was strongest among seniors with limited income or mobility.

Layers of Pain from Displacement

When an elderly adult’s property burns down in a wildfire, they don’t just lose shelter. They also lose a place of lifelong memories, routines, and identity — a home they hoped would last long after them and bring comfort to their families in the future.

In Altadena, a diverse neighborhood known for its historic Black population and strong pride in generational homeownership, the devastation of the Eaton Fire has been especially painful.

“Altadena was one of those spots where there was generational wealth creation,” said architect Matthew Trotter, president of SoCal NOMA and leader of the Altadena Rebuild Coalition. “And what comes with generational wealth creation is also a certain level of knowledge creation.”

Trotter said that a large part of the 200 families his coalition is supporting to help rebuild Altadena are older residents whose homes were purchased by themselves or their families in the 40s, 50s, and 60s as a place of refuge for African-Americans from redlining and discriminatory housing practices in Los Angeles during the Jim Crow era.

A recent analysis by the UCLA Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies found that 57% of Black homeowners affected by the Eaton Fire in Altadena were over the age of 65.

Trotter said that many of them lacked adequate insurance, and their losses have disrupted generational wealth that families had hoped to pass on.

This underscores how the destruction of homes for older wildfire survivors can damage family legacy, history and connection, bringing on another layer of distress.

Why Disaster Hits Harder Later in Life

National research has shown that older adults are more likely to develop PTSD and adjustment disorders following disasters than younger populations, due in part to fragile support systems, compounding life losses, and barriers to accessing care.

“Old people get isolated and they get lonely,” Dr. Sherin said. “Particularly in Western culture, which is not necessarily focused on family as much as other cultures.”

He explained that trauma for older wildfire survivors can surface in many ways, including hypervigilance, irritability, depression, or complete withdrawal to the point that they stop doing actions that help prolong their lives.

“They don’t eat well, they stop taking their medications, they drive when they shouldn’t be driving,” Dr. Sherin said. “They become suicidal and self-injurious, or they just defer their care.”

Sometimes, these changes are mistaken for signs of normal aging, but they may actually signal more profound distress, particularly following a traumatic event like a natural disaster.

What to Watch For and How to Help

Whether you’re a family member, neighbor, or friend, being proactive in talking about the trauma and being present for elderly wildfire survivors can make a real difference.

Sherin noted that wildfire survivors often “take a big financial hit” and may find themselves relying on others in ways that feel uncomfortable, which can keep them from asking for help.

“When you’re losing your agency, and you’re losing your identity as a part of a trauma … that’s a real problem and it needs to be addressed,” Dr. Sherin said. “And the way to address it is not just medicating people.”

He said it’s essential to help older adults feel connected and appreciated, whether by inviting them to family events or encouraging regular routines, such as attending church.

Dr. Sherin also said that some sadness and grief are expected.

“A lot of it is normal, and is a normal part of the process of kind of going through a loss, mourning it and moving it forward,” Dr. Sherin said.

However, if anyone affected by the fires finds it challenging to do the things they usually do, it may be a sign that they are not coping well with their loss and may need extra support.

Here are specific signs Dr. Sherin said to look for:



Sudden disinterest in hobbies or social activities

A noticeable drop in energy, attention, or self-care

Missed medications or skipped meals

Unexplained irritability, sadness, or detachment

Neglecting responsibilities or becoming unsafe behind the wheel

Tested by Fire, Tempered by Life

However, there is some positive research on mental health consequences for our elders after a wildfire. Some studies have found that older disaster survivors may carry greater long-term resilience.

According to a 2023 article in the Journal of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology, older adults often suffer greater psychological harm in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, but those who do rebuild or receive meaningful support within a year may become less vulnerable to long-term psychological decline than younger adults. Researchers referred to this as the “inoculation” effect of aging, citing life experience and emotional regulation as key factors in post-disaster recovery.

Therefore, the key to making sure elderly wildfire survivors do not develop depression and can cope well with the loss is to engage with them and make them feel a part of the community.

Dr. Sherin said that when families, neighbors, and communities offer connection and care, that support can be the most powerful form of healing. It just takes everyone to be comfortable addressing mental health challenges and feel the duty to act if they see someone struggling.

“Raise the red flag in a loving way, just like you would when someone you know is injured physically,” Dr. Sherin said. “When someone’s burned and they’re in pain. Do you just ignore it? No. So it’s the same thing, and we can’t ignore that.”

If you or someone you know is actively planning to harm themselves, call 988 or 911 immediately.

Visit the LA County Department of Mental Health – Older Adult Services page for free access to therapy, case management, and in-home support for L.A. County residents aged 60 and older experiencing depression, trauma, grief, or isolation.

You can also call their ACCESS line 24/7 at 800-854-7771 or text “LA” to 741741.