Altadena Girls launched a free store in a Boyle Heights warehouse this week. While the location has closed, they will be welcoming teens and students affected by the fires to shop at their new location in Pasadena.

At these free shops in L.A., fire victims can pick up new clothes and ‘a bit of happiness’

In the outpouring of community support that has swelled with the L.A. fires, several “free shops” have popped up around Southern California. These are places where victims can shop for new and gently used clothes, shoes, accessories, essentials, toys and more, all free of charge. Some are set up like boutiques — shoppers can sift through thoughtfully curated racks of items, from puffer jackets to denim, and be assisted by volunteer stylists.

“They’ve already been through enough,” says Melynda Choothesa, owner of Quirk in downtown Los Angeles, which is hosting a free boutique that’s stocked with both basics and vintage gems.

She says she wants to create an honorable and beautiful experience for guests, adding, “They don’t need to feel like they are some charity case.” For survivors who’ve lost their beloved belongings, routine acts such as picking out new clothes can help them gain a sense of stability.

Here’s a list of free shops that have recently opened. If you’re looking to donate items, check with each project for specific guidelines.

Advertisement