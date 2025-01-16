Advertisement
Teens and families shop for clothes and products at a warehouse.
Altadena Girls launched a free store in a Boyle Heights warehouse this week. While the location has closed, they will be welcoming teens and students affected by the fires to shop at their new location in Pasadena.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Travel & Experiences

At these free shops in L.A., fire victims can pick up new clothes and ‘a bit of happiness’

By Maxwell Williams
Kailyn BrownSonaiya KelleyMichelle Woo and Lisa Boone

In the outpouring of community support that has swelled with the L.A. fires, several “free shops” have popped up around Southern California. These are places where victims can shop for new and gently used clothes, shoes, accessories, essentials, toys and more, all free of charge. Some are set up like boutiques — shoppers can sift through thoughtfully curated racks of items, from puffer jackets to denim, and be assisted by volunteer stylists.

Pasadena, CA - January 10: Volunteers help people load bags of goods at a large donation site has sprung up outside the Rose Bowl. It started out as a way to feed those impacted by the Eaton Fire, but it quickly turned into something even more special. "It started with just two hotdog carts. We planned to give out just 500 hotdogs," said Juan Diaz. That, however, quickly changed. Now, it's become a pop-up donation site where people in need can pick up food, clothing, toiletries, baby items and just about anything else to help them survive the next few days. The drop off sight was later moved to 100 West Walnut Ave. in Pasadena. Photo taken Rose Bowl in Pasadena Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

Where you can volunteer to help those affected by L.A.’s fires

The havoc caused by the blazes — more than 28,000 acres have been scorched — necessitates immediate and long-term relief.

“They’ve already been through enough,” says Melynda Choothesa, owner of Quirk in downtown Los Angeles, which is hosting a free boutique that’s stocked with both basics and vintage gems.

She says she wants to create an honorable and beautiful experience for guests, adding, “They don’t need to feel like they are some charity case.” For survivors who’ve lost their beloved belongings, routine acts such as picking out new clothes can help them gain a sense of stability.

Here’s a list of free shops that have recently opened. If you’re looking to donate items, check with each project for specific guidelines.

This article is provided free of charge to help keep our community safe and supported during these devastating fires.

Quirk free shop
(Quirk)

Quirk

Downtown L.A. Free Store
By Kailyn Brown
Quirk is hosting a free clothing boutique where those affected by the wildfires can go to shop and rebuild their wardrobes with functional pieces they will want to wear forever, says owner Melynda Choothesa. The vibe at the DTLA-based boutique is reminiscent of a small curated department store: There are racks and racks of pre-sorted, gently loved and new clothing for newborns, youth, men and women. The roughly 800-square foot space has fitting rooms, energetic music plays over the speakers and several volunteers (many of whom work in the fashion industry) are there to help. Patrons can find everything from new undergarments and denim to cozy cardigan sweaters and puffer jackets, to baby swaddlers and sneakers.

Each guest is limited to 20 items per person, but they can return as much as they need. All you have to do is bring a photo ID or something that has your address on it such as a digital power bill.

“They’ve already been through enough,” says Choothesa, adding that she wants to create an honorable and beautiful experience for shoppers. “They don’t need to feel like they are some charity case.”

Those who are interested in volunteering — especially people who are bilingual — can sign up here.

Address: 112 W. 9th St., No. 400, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Shopping hours: Noon to 8 p.m. daily

Details: Check @shopquirkla on Instagram for updates or visit its website.
Bags of donated clothes at the Plus Bus
(Lola Dutcher / For The Times )

The Plus Bus Free Store

Highland Park Shop
By Lisa Boone
In an effort to provide clothing to the plus size community, the Plus Bus thrift store in Highland Park will operate as a free boutique for fire victims for several months. Although owners Jen Wilder and Marcy Guevara-Prete have stopped accepting clothing donations, they do need new pajamas, socks, underwear, shoes and men’s clothing.

On Jan.19, the Plus Bus will host Club Chub, a community gathering of support where they will be accepting cash donations, curated garments and gift cards to support fire victims directly.

Address: 5031 York Blvd., Los Angeles

Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Details: @theplusbusboutique on Instagram
Suay Free Store for Fire Relief
(Suay)

Suay Free Store for Fire Relief

Downtown L.A. Free Store
By Michelle Woo
The Suay Free Store, launched by the sustainability-focused sewing and production shop Suay, is offering thousands of clothing items and home goods to those affected by the fires. Items are organized by category, size, age and even style preferences. “Even if folks don’t need anything yet, please come hang if you need a place to be in community,” says Suay COO R. Blake Thompson. “We have a tea bar for everyone to enjoy with fresh snacks, warm refreshments and bottled water.”

Recirculating clothing is what Suay has been doing for years, so in response to the L.A. fires, the team immediately began sorting cleaned, new-to you, vintage and remade clothing and accessories, along with donations received from its community partners. A store has been launched and the plan is to keep it open as long as needed to serve affected community members.

While the fires have had a devastating toll, Thompson says they’ve seen an incredible response with people showing up to volunteer and serve in any way they can: “That has been a wonderfully heartwarming feeling in light of these great tragedies.”

Address: 905 Mateo St., Los Angeles

Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Details: @suaysewshop on Instagram
(Machine McLaughlin)

Machine Free Store

Mount Washington Free Store
By Michelle Woo
When Machine McLaughlin received a fire evacuation warning, they looked around their house to determine their “valuables” and realized that all they would really want to take with them were their paintings and their clothes. “I make and alter a lot of my clothes, so they are basically irreplaceable,” says McLaughlin, creator of the T-shirt brand Machine.

Thankfully, their house was fine but they kept wondering what they could do to help. They realized that most people they know are fellow thrifters and wear artist-made clothing, so they decided to create a place for fire victims to pick out those types of items.

McLaughlin turned their studio into a free store, which is stocked with shirts (including many from the Machine brand), hats, Levi’s, kids’ clothes and more. “It’s DIY, so people can just come take whatever they want,” McLaughlin says. “I go in throughout the day and straighten up and add more donations to the racks. The vibe is very sweet and chill. People have been telling me getting some fun new clothes is giving them a bit of happiness, and that’s all I’m trying to do.”

Address: 580 1/2 Crane Blvd., Los Angeles

Shopping hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Jan. 19.

Details: @hellomachine on Instagram
Free children's books at a free store
(Altadena Kindred)

Altadena Kindred

Highland Park Free Store
By Lisa Boone
A free store designed to support the Altadena children affected by the 2025 Eaton fire offers kids a chance to pick out toys, stuffed animals and other items that might provide comfort after losing their homes.

Set up temporarily in the architecture office of Knowhow Shop in Highland Park, the store also offers new underwear, chapstick, toothpaste, diapers and wipes, suitcases, backpacks and clothing.

“We are hoping to gather packs for the people who cannot come right away,” said one of the organizers, Linda Hsiao. “There are so many donation drives right now, but many people don’t have time to go shopping. We’ve notified all the Altadena schools, and it’s been beautiful to see familiar faces and kids come in and pick out toys. The moms tell them, ‘No, it’s too many,’ but they are fine. I hope they can come back when they have more space.”

Address: Knowhow Shop, 6019 Echo St., Los Angeles

Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Details: @altadenakindred on Instagram
donated clothing and toiletries inside a store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Lake Free Store

Silver Lake Free Store
By Lisa Boone
“We wanted people to have a calm place to shop and try on clothing,” said Melissa Lovoy, the owner of the Silver Lake boutique Lake. “Some people have told us they have been wearing the same clothing for days.”

On Wednesday, the store was stocked with gently used towels, bedding, clothing, shoes and toiletries. The store has also donated new pieces of clothing, including sweaters, which Lovy said have been in great demand. With so many people unable to shop for themselves, Lovoy said the public can request items of their size by calling or sending a direct message on Instagram. They are also welcome to send a friend to pick up items for them. Lovoy is also expecting a donation of new denim for men and women to arrive this week.

Address: 1618 Silver Lake Blvd., Los Angeles

Shopping hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.

Details: @lakeboutique on Instagram
Community Loving Free Shop for fire victims.
(Community Loving)

Community Loving Pop Up Shop at WWOO

El Segundo Free Store
By Michelle Woo
At this fire relief pop-up shop, currently housed at WWOO in El Segundo, you can find clothes, toiletries, toys, diapers, children’s books, pots and pans and more. The shop is run by Community Loving, a mutual aid organization that prioritizes serving Black and brown families in the South Bay.

“It’s beautiful,” says Sean Matsukawa, a Community Loving member who’s helping lead the shop. “We’ve never had this scale of volunteers just ready to go. Everyone has been really locked into the goal, doing whatever they can to distribute items, fill in gaps and get it done.”

Address: WWOO, 121 Penn St., El Segundo

Shopping hours: Noon to 8 p.m. every day through Jan. 18. After that, the shop will likely move to a new location.

Details: @communityloving on Instagram or email communityloving.org@gmail.com.
Kalon Free Market
(Skandia Shafer)

Kalon Studios

Atwater Village Free Store
By Maxwell Williams
Los Angeles-based furniture designers Kalon Studios have transformed their Atwater Village showroom into a free store for those affected by the fires.

Founded in 2007 by Michaele Simmering and Johannes Pauwen, the showroom is a beautifully staged space for their small-scale production furniture pieces.

Simmering says a friend with a small brand on the East Coast, moved by the unfolding news, sent products for them to distribute as needed. Realizing their furniture wouldn’t be of immediate help to displaced individuals, Kalon pivoted to create a free shop.

“We’re a furniture design studio, and while that is necessary, it’s not necessary for people with nowhere to live,” says Simmering. “What we do have is this space. We just started to mobilize.”

Kalon’s sales lead, Rene Petersson, organized a team of volunteers, while Simmering and Pauwen reached out to brands offering carefully curated products designed to last, ensuring dignity for those affected by the fires.

“Dignity is really important — it’s a primary focus for us,” says Simmering. “We’re not a retail space, but we’ve tried to make it as much of a retail space as possible. We keep it quiet with mellow music; we let in one family or two people at a time. We have people who will walk with them and help them with sizing, like a personal shopper, and try to take the trauma out of it.”

Where you’d usually find high-end sustainable furniture, those who have been affected by the fire will be able to shop brand gender-neutral new clothing, work wear, baby and children’s items, skincare, shampoo, diaper bags, coolers, water bottles, sunglasses, office products (to help with organizing insurance filings) and more.

Address: 3559 1/2 W. Casitas Ave., Los Angeles

Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 21

Details: Kalon Studios is sending email updates of what it has in stock if you sign up on its website. Watch Kalen Studios’ Instagram stories for updates as well.
Noto Botanics free shop.
(Noto Botanics )

Noto Botanics

Highland Park Free Store
By Maxwell Williams
Noto Botanics has transformed its flagship store in Highland Park into a free shop for those affected by the fires, and it’s gathered like-minded brands to donate new products.

Noto is a high-end L.A.-based clean beauty brand started by Gloria Noto, and it’s always put community at the forefront of its operation — since founding the brand in 2015, Noto has raised $26,000 in charitable donations.

“Noto is community,” says Noto. “And the main reason why I ever wanted to open a physical store space was to connect with our community in real life. I hope we can offer some relief and joy with our free store this week.”

At the fire relief shop, you’ll find new clothing from Los Angeles brands like Everybody.World and Shaina Mote, LoQ shoes, F. Miller skincare, accessories, bags and more.

“People can expect to come and find organized items from some of our friends who also own brands displayed either on dedicated racks or tables or in pre-made care bags,” says Noto. “The store is a small space. We we will be doing our best to consolidate and make ease for anyone who’s been affected.”

To shop, guests will need to show some proof of connection to the fires.

Address: 5005 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Shopping hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Details: Follow Noto’s Instagram for more details
Chabad of Malibu free shop
(Drew Koven)

Chabad of Malibu

Malibu Free Store
By Kailyn Brown
The Chabad of Malibu and the L.A. Strong Foundation have opened a free store where people displaced by the fires can shop for apparel, toys, food, toiletries and other essential goods. Drew Koven, founder of the L.A. Strong Foundation, says the shop’s setup is similar to that of a trendy boutique with presorted sections for various age groups and sizes and volunteers who are ready to provide concierge-level service. Here, patrons can find new and lightly used stuffed animals, luggage, backpacks, children’s books, sneakers, bedding and linen, coats and more. Koven says a few major fashion and textile brands will be donating more items to the shop in the coming days. The donation center is open to people of all religious backgrounds.

Once visitors have finished shopping, they can hang out in the lounge area with couches, a coffee machine, tea and snacks; The shop is across the street from the glorious Malibu pier.

Address: 22941 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, CA 90265

Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Saturdays.

Details: Call Drew Koven at (617) 312-7068 email him at drew@ldrventures.com.
Donated goods collected by businesses at Valley Country Market
(Elsa Elbert)

Valley Country Market

Woodland Hills Shopping mall
By Sonaiya Kelley
A few shops at boutique mall Valley Country Market — Composed Living, Soto Boutique, Elfin — have joined together to offer donated goods, including tote bags and backpacks, school supplies, new and gently used clothing and personal hygiene products and toiletries.

“When the news of the fires broke, my first thought was that we need to do something major to help our community,” said Composed Living founder and Chief Executive Elsa Elbert. “I reached out to the Valley Country Market management, and they generously offered an empty retail space for us to collect and distribute donations for those impacted. In less than a week, we have grown to two retail spaces and have received more than 250 volunteers from the community. It’s so beautiful to witness.”

Address: 20929 Ventura Blvd, Ste Suite 30, Woodland Hills

Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Details: @thevalleycountrymarket on Instagram
Free People Free Shop.
(Free People)

Free Shop by Free People

Santa Monica Free Store
By Maxwell Williams
FP Movement, a category of the Free People clothing brand, is transforming the Free People headquarters in Santa Monica into a free shop. With 13 stores in the city, the company stated in a note that Free People is deeply connected to L.A. The Pacific Palisades store was lost in the fires.

From Saturday through Monday, FP Movement is offering new clothing, shoes and body care supplies from Free People, FP Movement and partner brands at the Free Shop by Free People.

This initiative is open to all in need, with no ID checks required. Individuals are also encouraged to pick up items on behalf of others who may be unable to attend.

Address: 1720 Euclid St., Santa Monica

Shopping hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 through Jan. 20

Details: @fpmovement on Instagram
Teen girls and their families and some of the supplies they might be getting in Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. 14-year-old Avery Colvert, not pictured, started Altadena Girls to gather donations for teen girls who lost their homes in the Eaton fire. She launched the effort on Instagram on Friday Jan. 10 and it blew up, attracting support from a slew of celebrities.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Altadena Girls

Free Store
By Sarah Quiñones Wolfson
Avery Colvert, a 14-year-old Pasadena resident, wanted to do something special for the many teen girls, like her schoolmates at Eliot Arts Magnet Academy in Altadena, whose lives have been upended by the fires. So the eighth grader took to Instagram, creating a handle and logo with the help of her stepfather, Matt Chait, 44, who has a background in design.

Together, they launched Altadena Girls to gather donations including beauty and hair products — fragrances, makeup, pimple patches, straightening tools and diffusers — and new clothing. The effort quickly gained momentum, growing to nearly 32,000 followers over a few days and catching the attention of celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling, who shared the project on social media.

“They’ve lost everything, and I want them to feel a sense of normalcy when nothing else in their life is normal,” Colvert says.

A free store was set up this week in a Boyle Heights warehouse, and while that location has closed, teens and students can follow Altadena Girls on Instagram for details on their next location in Pasadena.
Advertisement