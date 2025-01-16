At these free shops in L.A., fire victims can pick up new clothes and ‘a bit of happiness’
In the outpouring of community support that has swelled with the L.A. fires, several “free shops” have popped up around Southern California. These are places where victims can shop for new and gently used clothes, shoes, accessories, essentials, toys and more, all free of charge. Some are set up like boutiques — shoppers can sift through thoughtfully curated racks of items, from puffer jackets to denim, and be assisted by volunteer stylists.
The havoc caused by the blazes — more than 28,000 acres have been scorched — necessitates immediate and long-term relief.
“They’ve already been through enough,” says Melynda Choothesa, owner of Quirk in downtown Los Angeles, which is hosting a free boutique that’s stocked with both basics and vintage gems.
She says she wants to create an honorable and beautiful experience for guests, adding, “They don’t need to feel like they are some charity case.” For survivors who’ve lost their beloved belongings, routine acts such as picking out new clothes can help them gain a sense of stability.
Here’s a list of free shops that have recently opened. If you’re looking to donate items, check with each project for specific guidelines.
The Hole Gallery
Racks of new and gently used clothing for adults and kids stand where sculptures usually do, and you’ll also be able to shop for hygiene products, food, suitcases and shoes.
“We took the art down and put all the racks and tables up,” says Kathy Grayson, the gallery’s co-founder, who collaborated with one of its partners, Jeff Vespa, to set up the store.
Vespa had originally organized the store at a warehouse in Frogtown last weekend with his daughter’s school, the International School Los Angeles, but the space was available only on Saturday and Sunday, so the gallery stepped in.
“People can come to the gallery and be with tons of volunteers and other people and share and chill; a lot of people have been sharing stories and getting support,” says Grayson, who felt compelled to open the shop after finding out about the many artists and friends who’ve lost their homes and studio spaces.
“Grab a suitcase, fill it with stuff and go,” she says. “There’s AC and benches and cold water and masks and snacks and Wi-Fi and chargers. People seem to wanna be with other people and not alone so people can come just to hang.”
Founded by Grayson with two spaces in New York, the Hole opened its doors in Los Angeles in 2022, but the gallery has felt like a part of L.A for a long time, being the representation for such L.A. artists as Joe Reihsen and Kevin Christy.
Address: 844 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles
Shopping Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 21
Details: @jeffvespa and @theholenyc on Instagram. Contact the gallery at theholefirerelief@gmail.com to inquire about donating or volunteering.
Quirk
Each guest is limited to 20 items per person, but they can return as much as they need. All you have to do is bring a photo ID or something that has your address on it such as a digital power bill.
Those who are interested in volunteering — especially people who are bilingual — can sign up here.
Address: 112 W. 9th St., No. 400, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Shopping hours: Noon to 8 p.m. daily
Details: Check @shopquirkla on Instagram for updates or visit its website.
The Plus Bus Free Store
On Jan.19, the Plus Bus will host Club Chub, a community gathering of support where they will be accepting cash donations, curated garments and gift cards to support fire victims directly.
Address: 5031 York Blvd., Los Angeles
Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Details: @theplusbusboutique on Instagram
Suay Free Store for Fire Relief
Recirculating clothing is what Suay has been doing for years, so in response to the L.A. fires, the team immediately began sorting cleaned, new-to you, vintage and remade clothing and accessories, along with donations received from its community partners. A store has been launched and the plan is to keep it open as long as needed to serve affected community members.
While the fires have had a devastating toll, Thompson says they’ve seen an incredible response with people showing up to volunteer and serve in any way they can: “That has been a wonderfully heartwarming feeling in light of these great tragedies.”
Address: 905 Mateo St., Los Angeles
Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Details: @suaysewshop on Instagram
Machine Free Store
Thankfully, their house was fine but they kept wondering what they could do to help. They realized that most people they know are fellow thrifters and wear artist-made clothing, so they decided to create a place for fire victims to pick out those types of items.
McLaughlin turned their studio into a free store, which is stocked with shirts (including many from the Machine brand), hats, Levi’s, kids’ clothes and more. “It’s DIY, so people can just come take whatever they want,” McLaughlin says. “I go in throughout the day and straighten up and add more donations to the racks. The vibe is very sweet and chill. People have been telling me getting some fun new clothes is giving them a bit of happiness, and that’s all I’m trying to do.”
Address: 580 1/2 Crane Blvd., Los Angeles
Shopping hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Jan. 19.
Details: @hellomachine on Instagram
Altadena Kindred
Set up temporarily in the architecture office of Knowhow Shop in Highland Park, the store also offers new underwear, chapstick, toothpaste, diapers and wipes, suitcases, backpacks and clothing.
“We are hoping to gather packs for the people who cannot come right away,” said one of the organizers, Linda Hsiao. “There are so many donation drives right now, but many people don’t have time to go shopping. We’ve notified all the Altadena schools, and it’s been beautiful to see familiar faces and kids come in and pick out toys. The moms tell them, ‘No, it’s too many,’ but they are fine. I hope they can come back when they have more space.”
Address: Knowhow Shop, 6019 Echo St., Los Angeles
Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
Details: @altadenakindred on Instagram
Lake Free Store
On Wednesday, the store was stocked with gently used towels, bedding, clothing, shoes and toiletries. The store has also donated new pieces of clothing, including sweaters, which Lovy said have been in great demand. With so many people unable to shop for themselves, Lovoy said the public can request items of their size by calling or sending a direct message on Instagram. They are also welcome to send a friend to pick up items for them. Lovoy is also expecting a donation of new denim for men and women to arrive this week.
Address: 1618 Silver Lake Blvd., Los Angeles
Shopping hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.
Details: @lakeboutique on Instagram
Community Loving Pop Up Shop at WWOO
“It’s beautiful,” says Sean Matsukawa, a Community Loving member who’s helping lead the shop. “We’ve never had this scale of volunteers just ready to go. Everyone has been really locked into the goal, doing whatever they can to distribute items, fill in gaps and get it done.”
Address: WWOO, 121 Penn St., El Segundo
Shopping hours: Noon to 8 p.m. every day through Jan. 18. After that, the shop will likely move to a new location.
Details: @communityloving on Instagram or email communityloving.org@gmail.com.
Kalon Studios
Founded in 2007 by Michaele Simmering and Johannes Pauwen, the showroom is a beautifully staged space for their small-scale production furniture pieces.
Simmering says a friend with a small brand on the East Coast, moved by the unfolding news, sent products for them to distribute as needed. Realizing their furniture wouldn’t be of immediate help to displaced individuals, Kalon pivoted to create a free shop.
“We’re a furniture design studio, and while that is necessary, it’s not necessary for people with nowhere to live,” says Simmering. “What we do have is this space. We just started to mobilize.”
Kalon’s sales lead, Rene Petersson, organized a team of volunteers, while Simmering and Pauwen reached out to brands offering carefully curated products designed to last, ensuring dignity for those affected by the fires.
“Dignity is really important — it’s a primary focus for us,” says Simmering. “We’re not a retail space, but we’ve tried to make it as much of a retail space as possible. We keep it quiet with mellow music; we let in one family or two people at a time. We have people who will walk with them and help them with sizing, like a personal shopper, and try to take the trauma out of it.”
Where you’d usually find high-end sustainable furniture, those who have been affected by the fire will be able to shop brand gender-neutral new clothing, work wear, baby and children’s items, skincare, shampoo, diaper bags, coolers, water bottles, sunglasses, office products (to help with organizing insurance filings) and more.
Address: 3559 1/2 W. Casitas Ave., Los Angeles
Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 21
Details: Kalon Studios is sending email updates of what it has in stock if you sign up on its website. Watch Kalen Studios’ Instagram stories for updates as well.
Noto Botanics
Noto is a high-end L.A.-based clean beauty brand started by Gloria Noto, and it’s always put community at the forefront of its operation — since founding the brand in 2015, Noto has raised $26,000 in charitable donations.
“Noto is community,” says Noto. “And the main reason why I ever wanted to open a physical store space was to connect with our community in real life. I hope we can offer some relief and joy with our free store this week.”
At the fire relief shop, you’ll find new clothing from Los Angeles brands like Everybody.World and Shaina Mote, LoQ shoes, F. Miller skincare, accessories, bags and more.
“People can expect to come and find organized items from some of our friends who also own brands displayed either on dedicated racks or tables or in pre-made care bags,” says Noto. “The store is a small space. We we will be doing our best to consolidate and make ease for anyone who’s been affected.”
To shop, guests will need to show some proof of connection to the fires.
Address: 5005 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
Shopping hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday
Details: Follow Noto’s Instagram for more details
Chabad of Malibu
Once visitors have finished shopping, they can hang out in the lounge area with couches, a coffee machine, tea and snacks; The shop is across the street from the glorious Malibu pier.
Address: 22941 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, CA 90265
Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Saturdays.
Details: Call Drew Koven at (617) 312-7068 email him at drew@ldrventures.com.
Valley Country Market
“When the news of the fires broke, my first thought was that we need to do something major to help our community,” said Composed Living founder and Chief Executive Elsa Elbert. “I reached out to the Valley Country Market management, and they generously offered an empty retail space for us to collect and distribute donations for those impacted. In less than a week, we have grown to two retail spaces and have received more than 250 volunteers from the community. It’s so beautiful to witness.”
Address: 20929 Ventura Blvd, Ste Suite 30, Woodland Hills
Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Details: @thevalleycountrymarket on Instagram
Free Shop by Free People
From Saturday through Monday, FP Movement is offering new clothing, shoes and body care supplies from Free People, FP Movement and partner brands at the Free Shop by Free People.
This initiative is open to all in need, with no ID checks required. Individuals are also encouraged to pick up items on behalf of others who may be unable to attend.
Address: 1720 Euclid St., Santa Monica
Shopping hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 through Jan. 20
Details: @fpmovement on Instagram
Altadena Girls
Together, they launched Altadena Girls to gather donations including beauty and hair products — fragrances, makeup, pimple patches, straightening tools and diffusers — and new clothing. The effort quickly gained momentum, growing to nearly 32,000 followers over a few days and catching the attention of celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling, who shared the project on social media.
“They’ve lost everything, and I want them to feel a sense of normalcy when nothing else in their life is normal,” Colvert says.
A free store was set up this week in a Boyle Heights warehouse, and while that location has closed, teens and students can follow Altadena Girls on Instagram for details on their next location in Pasadena.
