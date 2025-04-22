Advertisement
Emergency Shelters & Housing Assistance

Finding Shelter for You and Your Pet After a Wildfire

A small dog smiling in the arms of its owner outside
By Luqman AdeniyiSenior Content Strategist 

    After a wildfire, many families face the dual challenge of finding stable housing and caring for beloved pets. Whether you’re trying to reunite with a missing animal or searching for long-term pet-friendly housing, use this guide to understand the resources and rules in place to help.

    Eviction Protections for Hosting Pets

    If you’re staying with someone after evacuating — or have opened your home to displaced friends, relatives, or their animals — emergency ordinances may protect you from eviction.

    The Los Angeles City Council passed a one-year ordinance that prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for temporarily housing unauthorized pets or people displaced by the Palisades and Eaton fires. Rent increases tied solely to new occupants are also paused for rent-stabilized units.

    “Acts of kindness and compassion should not be punished,” said Councilwoman Traci Park, who introduced the measure. “Anyone who has opened up their home to provide shelter, peace, and security should not have to worry about risking eviction for taking on additional pets or occupants.”

    L.A. County enacted similar protections in unincorporated areas, preventing evictions related to hosting displaced pets or people through May 31, 2026.

    “These are targeted, common-sense measures,” Park said, “to keep impacted residents housed while they navigate the recovery process.”

    Finding Pet-Friendly Rental Housing

    Finding temporary or permanent housing after a wildfire is already difficult — having a pet can make it harder. Here are lists and resources to help find rentals and hotels that allow pets.

    Even when you find housing that meets your budget and needs, there may still be some pet restrictions in place. When viewing a new rental unit or neighborhood, be sure to check for breed or size limit restrictions, pet deposits, or Homeowner Association rules. Apartment complexes may have stricter policies about cleaning after a pet and areas where they can be off-leash.

    Always communicate with property managers before signing a lease, and make sure the space is suitable for your animal’s needs and comfort.

    Reuniting with a Lost Pet

    Fast-moving fires can separate families from their pets. Fortunately, several free tools and services can help reunite them.

    The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Center advises anyone who lost a pet to use social platforms like Nextdoor, PetFinder, Craigslist and Facebook groups to get help from the local community. Services like Petco Love Lost, a national facial-recognition database for lost pets, and Pawboost, a free alert system for pets, can also help reunite you and your pet.

    Other tips include posting flyers in high-traffic areas, such as grocery stores, libraries, and gas stations. Delivery drivers and mail carriers may also encounter your pet on their routes, as the animal may return to your area if it is out on its own.

    Wildfire survivors can claim a lost pet by searching the databases below or by contacting a shelter or fire-specific hotlines to ask about your pet:

    Ways to Help

    Shelters across Los Angeles County are stretched beyond capacity. Fostering or adopting an animal is one of the best ways to help right now. Another option is to shelter at home with any found pets instead of taking them to a shelter. You will need to register the pet with animal services, but keep it at home until it is claimed.

    Anyone who wants to help can also volunteer at pet shelters or donate funds to these organizations. They also need supplies such as food, bedding, or crates, medical supplies, or transportation assistance.

    More Resources for Pet Owners

    Luqman Adeniyi

    Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

