Behind the scenes with Little Fish and Chainsaw cooking hundreds of fire-relief meals

Chefs Anna Sonenshein and Karla Subero Pittol are just two of a few local faces coordinating thousands of disaster-relief meals through new coalition Rogue Foods LA. From the Echo Park kitchens of Little Fish and Dada Market, they’ve made roughly 10,000 comforting, nutritious meals for first responders and evacuees in the wake of L.A.’s 2025 wildfires. The L.A. Times stopped by their kitchen on Jan. 17 for a behind-the-scenes tour of their efforts.
