Today’s Headlines: Biden’s Iran dilemma

As talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal begin in earnest this week, there are no easy options.

Biden’s Iran Dilemma

With the first serious efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal unfolding this week, President Biden faces an increasingly urgent dilemma: He can go slow, risking war and a collapse of talks, or move fast, even if it means a possibly flawed deal that damages his ambitious domestic agenda.

Iran, the U.S., the European Union and the five other nations that signed the 2015 nuclear pact, including China and Russia, will gather in Vienna starting Tuesday in hopes of salvaging an agreement that the Trump administration attempted to “rip up” but that other world powers struggled to keep alive.

The new talks — the first public meetings involving all parties since former President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 — are aimed at returning the U.S. and Tehran into compliance.

But technical and, more important, political challenges remain for all parties. Recent attacks by Iranian proxies on U.S. forces in Iraq are making it tougher for the Biden administration to build domestic support, and many Republicans remain opposed to a return to the deal.

‘It’s an Educational Pandemic’

More than 1.1 million students in California, nearly 20%, are considered English learners.

By almost every measure of academic success — graduation rates, college preparation, dropout rates, state standards — these students rank among the lowest-achieving groups. And that was before pandemic-forced campus closures.

One year later, this massive population of students is at great risk of intractable educational loss, experts said. Solutions put forward include improving distance learning and extending the school year and school days to allow for additional learning time. Even with interventions now, the effects could last for years.

— After a difficult year of pandemic-accelerated enrollment losses and hobbled fundraising, six elementary schools in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles will close in June.

A New Flashpoint in L.A.'s Homeless Crisis

One week ago, 31-year-old Gabriel “Gabe” Donnay was killed in his own backyard in Beverly Grove, where he was stabbed by an intruder who police said was living out of his car and who neighbors had reported hopping fences before the attack.

At a time of intense frustration around L.A.'s homelessness crisis, Donnay’s death has become a particularly emotional flashpoint. Family, friends and neighbors say change must come.

But what form that change takes is a matter of debate.

“Lucky” Blackiet was one of those characters who sporadically appeared in the pages of the Los Angeles Times in the 1930s.

The photo below left accompanied a short story on Blackiet in the April 6, 1934, Times:

“A broken pair of buggy wheels accounted for the visit to Los Angeles yesterday of ‘Lucky’ Blackiet, 79 years of age and hale and hearty after a lifetime spent prospecting the West from lower California to Alaska.

“Blackiet, who says he has made and lost eight fortunes, one of them amounting to $5,000,000, will be on his way again as soon as he gets his wheels and, once on his way, ‘try and find me.’”

There’s more to Lucky’s story.

April 5, 1934: Gold prospector “Lucky” Blackiet in the Los Angeles Times photo studio. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

Performance artist and comedian Kristina Wong didn’t set out to start a movement, mobilize the masses, spend the last year searching out under-resourced communities and commandeering fabric and elastic to give away thousands of COVID-19 face masks. As columnist Nita Lelyveld writes, it all began when she found herself stuck in her Koreatown apartment, watching her life’s plans implode.

Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.