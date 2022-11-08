Today’s Headlines: Election results could take days or weeks in some L.A. races

Hello, it’s Tuesday, Nov. 8, and it’s finally election day. If you’re headed to the polls and still undecided on how to fill out your ballet, we’ve put together a last-minute voter’s guide. It includes California propositions, statewide offices and key congressional races. Check it out here.

Election results could take days or weeks in some L.A. races

With the general election here, it’s likely that answers will remain unknown in a number of races tonight. And what’s seen at 8:30 or 11 p.m. may have little bearing on the final tallies.

The overwhelming shift to vote-by-mail ballots fundamentally altered how Californians participate in elections, with voting beginning weeks before “election day” and ballot tabulation extending for weeks afterward.

Final results may take days or weeks in certain high-profile races, including a handful of nail-biter congressional contests around the state and a number of competitive Democrat-on-Democrat races in Los Angeles city and county, such as the hotly contested L.A. mayor’s race.

Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years.

New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate in Ohio.

America has been through hard times before. But that’s little solace for voters worried about inflation, crime and abortion rights in this midterm election, writes Times columnist Mark Z. Barabak.

New Owens Valley dust battle could raise L.A. water bills

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power recently accused Owens Valley air pollution authorities of “regulatory overreach” when they fined the utility $21 million for ignoring an order to control dust on a 5-acre patch of dry lake bed. The order and subsequent fine imposed by the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District was an attempt to “squeeze” cash from the city’s water users, the DWP said.

The agency also angered Mono Lake officials and conservationists recently when it signaled it wanted to scrap portions of a 1994 agreement that aims to control dust emissions at Mono Lake, the hyper-saline water body east of Yosemite National Park.

To be sure, DWP ratepayers will see increases due to the cost of transforming the city’s water infrastructure. However, officials say the demands by Great Basin will add even more to their water bills. For their part, Owens Valley officials accuse Los Angeles of trying to avoid responsibility.

At the Weinstein trial, accusers face a loaded question: Why stay in touch?

Eight women are expected to testify against Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles trial on rape and sexual assault charges in the coming weeks. They have been or likely will be grilled over contacts they had with Weinstein after he allegedly raped them.

Weinstein’s defense team has hammered his accusers about cordial emails they sent him or their decisions to attend parties or film screenings run by the company that bore Weinstein’s name. To parry the strategy, prosecutors have brought in experts on rape to counter what one described as the “rape myths” offered by Weinstein’s lawyers.

“False: Victims of sexual assault do not have subsequent contact with the perpetrator,” read a slide in a PowerPoint presentation Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist, displayed for jurors last week. “This is probably the most difficult rape myth for people to grasp: That it is not uncommon for individuals to have subsequent contact with the perpetrator.”

What Twitter’s changes mean for news organizations

The complaints, fears and angst surrounding changes at troubled tech giant Twitter began unraveling on its own platform by the very people who report the news — journalists.

First, it began when Twitter CEO Elon Musk suggested that he would charge additional money for Twitter users to verify their profiles, which could be costly for large news organizations that employ hundreds of people. Then, layoffs hit several teams at the San Francisco-based company, including employees who helped news organizations promote their stories on the platform.

Now, what made Twitter most relevant — a constant streaming flow of discourse from influencers, politicians and celebrities — could be in doubt as Musk seeks to restructure some of the useful tools of its platform, including the verified status of newsmakers and how news articles get highlighted on the platform.

Coveted land, now protected: The Trust for Public Land has acquired 1,300 acres of oceanfront mountain land above Malibu’s last stretch of undeveloped coastline, after legal disputes put a cloud over the parcel’s future. Read the story: "Coveted oceanfront land in Ventura County will become a nature preserve.” The Trust for Public Land has acquired 1,300 acres of oceanfront mountain land above Malibu’s last stretch of undeveloped coastline, after legal disputes put a cloud over the parcel’s future. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

A winter storm brings gloom and rain this week. The first significant winter storm, which is expected to usher in three days of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds, arrived in San Luis Obispo County yesterday. The storm originated in the Gulf of Alaska and is expected to move through the region until Wednesday.

Meteor may have caused a fire that destroyed California home, firefighters say. Fire crew responded to reports of a structure fire on a cattle ranch in Nevada County around 7:30 p.m. Friday, about the same time that residents in the area reported seeing a bright light tearing through the sky. Meteors do hit Earth, but officials say it’s rare that they collide with a structure.

A union effort by strippers at a North Hollywood club stalls with challenged ballots. The National Labor Relations Board said that a majority of the ballots were challenged by the club, Star Garden, and the labor board couldn’t complete a tally. The announcement was a blow for the group of strippers seeking to join Actors’ Equity Assn.

U.N. chief, Al Gore and others give dire warnings at a global climate conference. With the world on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,’' the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders it’s ”cooperate or perish” in the face of further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.

Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea and the U.S., North Korea says. North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. North Korea has viewed recent U.S.-South Korean air force drills as an invasion rehearsal.

The Academy has found its next Oscar host. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 95th Academy Awards, the show’s producers announced Monday, returning to the Oscars stage for the third time following back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018. The show is set to air March 12 on ABC.

For this “Black Panther 2" star, the representation is resistance. Tenoch Huerta will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Namor, the king of Talokan, in the “Black Panther” sequel that will hit theaters Friday. “It’s a brown-skinned guy. This ancient culture is in his roots. And he speaks like me. We are making history. I told them, ‘Let’s do something to be proud of,’ ” he said.

Jessica Simpson tunes out “destructive noise” after a Pottery Barn ad raises eyebrows. The musician, fashion designer and author shared a video of herself passionately belting out her self-empowerment anthem “Party of One” in an effort to “block out destructive noise” on social media. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” Simpson captioned the clip.

Rent is too high in L.A. On Smino’s new album “Luv 4 Rent,” it’s on the house. Joy takes the wheel on “Luv 4 Rent,” a jittery roller coaster from start to finish fueled by cannabis and Casamigos. Even cold truths are packaged in a fuzzy warmth on the album.

Why free streaming channels could be the future of broadcast TV news. Audience migration to online video has led Walt Disney Co.'s ABC, Paramount Global’s CBS and Comcast’s NBC to step up investment in free, ad-supported channels that can be accessed on internet-connected TV sets and mobile devices. The companies all say their services are profitable.

One last time, before you go to the polls: Endorsements galore. The Times editorial board presents its picks for the 2022 midterms, from candidates to ballot measures. (Opinion section staffers make these decisions based on candidate interviews and independent reporting. If you’d like more detail on how the endorsement sausage is made, check out this piece from our sister newsletter, Essential California.)

When it comes to World Cup referees, FIFA is showing a red card to its old ways. The United States continues to improve its reputation on the world stage when it comes to soccer referees, but will one oversee the 2022 World Cup final? A referee will be picked next month for the final of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

UCLA secures top-four seed in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament. The Bruins earned one of four No. 1 seeds in the 64-team postseason field announced despite losing their regular-season finale to USC last Saturday. UCLA (17-2-0) will host Northern Arizona in the first round at 6 p.m. Friday.

Francine Yegiazaryan pours tomato sauce over a tray of manta. ( Cody Long / Los Angeles Times)

Where to find manta, the bite-sized dumplings that are perfect for the holiday season. You can now find variations of manti at more than a few restaurants around town, but that wasn’t the case when food columnist Jenn Harris first wrote about the Yegiazaryans and their manta in 2016. The family prepares thousands a day out of their restaurant in Glendale, Monta Factory, and they’ve made introducing manta to the public their life’s work.

So what is it? Manti can be found in the Caucusus, other parts of Russia, Turkey and other areas of the Middle East as well as in South and East Asian countries such as Pakistan and Mongolia, each with their own preparation styles. Jenn says the way the Yegiazaryans prepare them, they combine the best bits of a meatball and a potsticker, together as one addictive bite.

Cher, wearing chamois leather, and Sonny Bono, wearing checks and plaids, are shown in front of a poster of the documentary-movie “Wattstax” in this 1973 photo at an unknown location. (Associated Press)

Twenty-eight years ago, pop-music figure Salvatore “Sonny” Bono was elected to the House of Representatives as a Republican from Palm Springs. Bono was reelected in 1996 and served California’s 44th Congressional District until his death in 1998, which triggered an outpouring of accolades and remembrances from the entertainment and political worlds he frequented with equal ease.

Two years before his 1994 win, Bono was badly thumped in the Republican primary for Senate. He got 17% of the action, a half-million votes behind conservative television commentator Bruce Herschensohn, who in turn lost to Democrat Barbara Boxer.

Bono was also the mayor of Palm Springs from 1988-1992.

