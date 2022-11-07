A last-minute guide for voting in 2022 California elections

Here is a last-minute guide for voters still trying to decide how to cast their ballots. It includes California propositions, statewide offices and key congressional races.

Propositions

California voters are being asked to decide on issues as diverse as abortion rights, kidney dialysis, sports betting, online gambling and more.

Here is what you need to know before you vote:

Statewide elected officials

In blue California, Democrats have long dominated statewide offices. Still, some Republicans have mounted spirited challenges in 2022.

What you need to know:

U.S. Senate

Key congressional races

California was at the center of the “blue wave” in 2018, when some suburban congressional districts long considered Republican strongholds flipped to Democrats.

These purple districts are now in contention, as Republicans try to make gains.

In a deeply divided nation, the one thing unifying Americans is a shared sense of unease. Vast majorities feel the country is heading in the wrong direction, but fewer agree on why that is — and which political party is to blame.

Times reporters spread out across California and the nation to report on the complicated reasons behind voters’ decisions in this momentous and unpredictable midterm election.