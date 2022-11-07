Advertisement
California

A last-minute guide for voting in 2022 California elections

By Times staff
Here is a last-minute guide for voters still trying to decide how to cast their ballots. It includes California propositions, statewide offices and key congressional races.

illustration of the state of California and an "I voted" sticker

California

Voter guide to the 2022 California midterm election

Who is running for California governor? What are the propositions on the ballot? Here is your guide to the 2022 midterm election.

Propositions

California voters are being asked to decide on issues as diverse as abortion rights, kidney dialysis, sports betting, online gambling and more.

Here is what you need to know before you vote:

illustration of a paper ballot and pen

Politics

What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 midterm election?

California’s 2022 election ballot includes races for governor, attorney general, Legislature and Congress, local contests and statewide propositions.

Statewide elected officials

In blue California, Democrats have long dominated statewide offices. Still, some Republicans have mounted spirited challenges in 2022.

What you need to know:

U.S. Senate

Key congressional races

California was at the center of the “blue wave” in 2018, when some suburban congressional districts long considered Republican strongholds flipped to Democrats.

These purple districts are now in contention, as Republicans try to make gains.

Politics

Still trying to decide how to vote? A guide to midterm election guides

We’ve rounded up election guides and endorsement lists from newspapers, other media outlets, political parties and others across the state. Consider this your guide to voting guides.

America Unsettled: Dispatches from the political battleground

In a deeply divided nation, the one thing unifying Americans is a shared sense of unease. Vast majorities feel the country is heading in the wrong direction, but fewer agree on why that is — and which political party is to blame.

Times reporters spread out across California and the nation to report on the complicated reasons behind voters’ decisions in this momentous and unpredictable midterm election.

