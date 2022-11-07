A last-minute guide for voting in 2022 California elections
Here is a last-minute guide for voters still trying to decide how to cast their ballots. It includes California propositions, statewide offices and key congressional races.
Propositions
California voters are being asked to decide on issues as diverse as abortion rights, kidney dialysis, sports betting, online gambling and more.
Here is what you need to know before you vote:
- An overview of California’s ballot propositions
- Your guide to Proposition 1
- Your guide to Proposition 26
- Your guide to Proposition 27
- Your guide to Proposition 30
- Your guide to Proposition 31
Statewide elected officials
In blue California, Democrats have long dominated statewide offices. Still, some Republicans have mounted spirited challenges in 2022.
What you need to know:
- Your guide to the California governor’s election: Gavin Newsom vs. Brian Dahle
- IN DEPTH: Brian Dahle
- IN DEPTH: Gavin Newsom
- Your guide to the California lieutenant governor’s election: Angela Underwood Jacobs vs. Eleni Kounalakis
- Your guide to the California controller election: Lanhee Chen vs. Malia M. Cohen
- Your guide to the California secretary of state election: Robert Bernosky vs. Shirley N. Weber
- Your guide to the California treasurer election: Jack Guerrero vs. Fiona Ma
- Your guide to the California attorney general election: Rob Bonta vs. Nathan Hochman
U.S. Senate
- Your guide to the California U.S. Senate election: Alex Padilla vs. Mark P. Meuser
IN DEPTH: A closer look at the campaign
Voters will pick a new mayor and face generational and ideological choices for other key races that could bring major changes at City Hall.
Key congressional races
California was at the center of the “blue wave” in 2018, when some suburban congressional districts long considered Republican strongholds flipped to Democrats.
These purple districts are now in contention, as Republicans try to make gains.
- Your guide to California’s Congressional District 3 race: Kermit Jones vs. Kevin Kiley
- Your guide to California’s Congressional District 9 race: Rep. Josh Harder vs. Tom Patti
- Your guide to the California Congressional District 13 race: John Duarte vs. Adam Gray
- Your guide to the California Congressional District 22 race: Rep. David Valadao vs. Rudy Salas
- Your guide to the California Congressional District 27 race: Mike Garcia vs. Christy Smith
- Your guide to California’s Congressional District 40 race: Rep. Young Kim vs. Asif Mahmood
- Your guide to California’s Congressional District 41 race: Rep. Ken Calvert vs. Will Rollins
- Your guide to California’s Congressional District 45 race: Rep. Michelle Steel vs. Jay Chen
- Your guide to California’s Congressional District 47 race: Rep. Katie Porter vs. Scott Baugh
- Your guide to California’s Congressional District 49 race: Mike Levin vs. Brian Maryott
We’ve rounded up election guides and endorsement lists from newspapers, other media outlets, political parties and others across the state. Consider this your guide to voting guides.
America Unsettled: Dispatches from the political battleground
In a deeply divided nation, the one thing unifying Americans is a shared sense of unease. Vast majorities feel the country is heading in the wrong direction, but fewer agree on why that is — and which political party is to blame.
Times reporters spread out across California and the nation to report on the complicated reasons behind voters’ decisions in this momentous and unpredictable midterm election.
- In one of Orange County’s safest cities, voters still think about crime. So do Republican campaigns
- Some Democrats are growing glum, but will the 2022 midterm election bring a November surprise?
- What golden years? California retirees lament the ‘venom’ coursing through American politics
- Exploring the riddle of California’s 450-mile-long congressional district
- ‘We’re broken.’ In the suburbs north of Los Angeles, voters feel fed up and afraid
- In California’s TV multiverse, there are two separate elections taking place
- Democrats are trying out a new pitch with Latino voters, one centered on abortion rights
- With Californians in distress, will inflation help Republicans take control of the House?
- On the Orange County coast, voters fume about gas prices but fear for climate’s future
- Jan. 6 still has the power to shock. But will it move California voters?
- A hyperpolarized, deeply fragile 2022 election: Democrats’ energy over Roe blunts GOP advantage
