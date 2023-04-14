Today’s Headlines: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise to appoint Black woman senator returns to forefront

Hello, it’s Friday, April 14, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

Newsom’s promise to appoint Black woman senator returns

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s weeks-long absence from Washington as she recuperates from shingles not only led to calls for her retirement, it also refocused attention on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise to appoint a Black woman if either of California’s U.S. Senate seats opened up.

While Feinstein on Wednesday vowed to return to the Capitol before retiring at the end of her term in early 2025, Black leaders in California wonder if the governor’s sincerity remains.

Police arrest suspect in the killing of Cash App founder

Police arrested a suspect early Thursday in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee this month in San Francisco, according to a county supervisor.

San Francisco police have not released any information about the arrest, but the news outlet Mission Local, which was the first to report the arrest, identified the suspect as Nima Momeni , a tech worker who knew Lee and was taken into custody in Emeryville.

CSU women say they faced sexual abuse and harassment

For nearly three decades, the navy-and-gold Training Ship Golden Bear has plied oceans around the globe for California State University’s Maritime Academy, providing a unique classroom for students training to be leaders in the seafaring industry.

In recent years, Cal Maritime students and employees reported accusations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment aboard the 500-foot ship to officials at the Vallejo campus.

The school did not report those allegations to federal maritime authorities and has not followed consistent procedures for handling wrongdoing on the vessel, a Times investigation has found .

‘Holy dirt’ turned this Southwest town into a spiritual destination

Each year, 300,000 pilgrims visit the Roman Catholic shrine known as the Santuario de Chimayo looking for a miracle, spiritual renewal or forgiveness.

Over the years, Chimayo has morphed from an unincorporated collection of close-knit neighborhoods into a major tourist attraction and a destination for spiritual seekers. Newcomers are moving in. Over the last three years, Chimayo’s population grew from 2,779 to 3,208.

At the same time, some of the rich, complex history of the region is fading , including the unique dialect of Spanish spoken only in Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado.

Read more: “San Joaquin Valley farmers dig in for the next battle: an epic Sierra snowmelt” San Joaquin Valley farmers are working against the clock to rescue cropland from damaging floodwaters and bolster defenses before an epic spring snowmelt. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The actor, the hairstylist and the eye surgeon: Drugs and death in a Malibu beach house. The death of troubled eye surgeon Mark Sawusch in his Malibu oceanfront house exposes how a Fresno hairstylist and a Hollywood actor took over his home, dropped acid with him and drained his fortune.

Judge declares a mistrial in the bribery case of former L.A. deputy mayor. A federal judge declared a mistrial in former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan’s case, one of the last prosecutions in the L.A. City Hall corruption scandal.

Torrance police officers indicted in the 2018 killing of Christopher Deandre Mitchell. While prior Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey declined to prosecute the officers, progressive Dist. Atty. George Gascón reopened the case .

SoCal can expect more birds, rabbits, rats and snakes in a wildlife surge after the record rain. After the heavy rains, Southern California wildlife experts are already noticing more of certain species, such as the kangaroo rat and red-tailed hawk.

ICE deported him to Afghanistan, then flew him back to L.A. For nearly three weeks, the man said, he hid in Afghanistan while his attorneys figured out how to get him back to the U.S. “I was basically waiting for the Taliban to come after me. I couldn’t sleep.”

Russia might discuss a swap for jailed U.S. reporter, a diplomat for that country says. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow would negotiate a possible prisoner exchange only after a trial. The reporter could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Suspect in classified documents leak was taken into custody, Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland says. A Massachusetts Air National Guard member was taken into custody in connection with the illegal disclosure of classified military documents.

A ‘Harry Potter’ TV series and the gauntlet of shows coming to HBO Max, er, Max. The new “Harry Potter” series will be a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling novels, the company said Wednesday as part of a larger unveiling of its new streaming service.

Queen of love songs Celine Dion teaches you how to ‘Love Again’ with new music. The superstar and queen of love songs has released her latest song — her first new music since releasing her “Courage” album in 2019 and since she revealed in December that she has been struggling with stiff-person syndrome.

What do Mario and Queen Latifah have in common? They just made it into U.S. history. Queen Latifah and “Super Mario Bros.” made history as the first female rapper and the first video game with a recording in the U.S. National Recording Registry.

Disneyland sets a Splash Mountain closing date and releases new concept art for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Guests will have their final chance to plunge a five-story drop through a briar patch on May 30, giving Disneyland attendees one last busy Memorial Day weekend to experience the attraction in its current form.

Hand injury forces UCLA gymnast Ciena Alipio to find creative ways to help her team. Without hands, it’s more difficult to have power on the beam. You would not notice that while watching Ciena Alipio perform.

‘100 Days to Indy’ docuseries to include action from the Long Beach Grand Prix. The six-episode series on IndyCar racing, premiering April 27 on the CW Network, will include footage focused on Sunday’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, and culminate with the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

Opinion: How Spanish-language climate misinformation spreads like wildfire in the U.S. Spanish speakers are disproportionately exposed to false content on social media due to their heavier reliance on the platforms and poorer fact-checking and moderation of Spanish-language content.

Opinion: As a San Diego neurosurgeon, I see the devastating toll of the raised border wall As one of the primary residents taking night calls, I can attest to the unnecessary human suffering the higher wall is imposing on people doing what any of us would do if the situation were reversed: seeking safety for themselves and their children.

Have guests in town? Here are 22 essential L.A. spots for every tourist. These are L.A.’s must-see spots: the essential locations to visit if you want to feel like you’ve lived your Hollywood tourist fantasy.

Porridge + Puffs changed the way we dine out in L.A. — now it’s back.

Minh Phan’s Historic Filipinotown restaurant is back—after a few years of pandemic-spurred closure. In addition to its brimming bowls of porridge and colorful jams, here’s what else you can expect on the menu at the newly reopened eatery.

That perfect Big Sur road trip? Start rerouting. If you’re driving to Big Sur this weekend, we’ve got bad news for you. With storm-damaged Highway 1 under reconstruction in three different places, California Department of Transportation officials say northbound drivers on that route won’t be able to reach Big Sur directly for at least two months.

Trans people have never been so visible — or so vulnerable. Increasing visibility, while seen as a reflection of increasing acceptance and understanding of trans communities, has come with increased vulnerability. In this landscape, trans storytellers and performers are wrestling with the power — and limitations — of trans representation. Washington Post

Conspiracy theorists made Tiffany Dover into an anti-vaccine icon. She’s finally ready to talk about it. The Tennessee nurse became one of the first people in the U.S. to get a COVID shot. Immediately after getting the shot, she fainted, which was caught on a Facebook livestream. It launched a wave of misinformation and conspiracy theories that would eventually unravel her life. NBC News

Beyoncé is a fashion icon. So why can’t she sell leggings? Despite collaborating on tour costumes with designers such as Thierry Mugler, Versace, Ralph & Russo, Diesel and Gucci, Beyoncé doesn’t have an identifiable style offstage. It’s both a gift and a curse. Andscape

First photo: This April 1865 photo provided by the Library of Congress shows President Abraham Lincoln’s box at Ford’s Theatre, the site of his assassination. Second photo: The last known photograph of Abraham Lincoln, taken four days before his assassination. (Library of Congress / AP Photo / Alexander Gardener )

On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth inside Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. His killing was the first presidential assassination in U.S. history.

Dr. Charles Leale, 23 and just out of medical school, examined Lincoln immediately after he was shot. Had it not been for him, the president’s last breath might have come nine hours sooner than it did. In 2015, 150 years after Lincoln’s assassination, The Times’ Patt Morrison wrote about Leale’s efforts to save Lincoln’s life and how his last breaths may have saved others.

