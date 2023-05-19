Today’s Headlines: Dodgers face backlash after removing drag group from Pride event

Hello, it’s Friday, May 19, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Backlash mounts after Dodgers remove drag group from taking part in Pride Night

Finding themselves suddenly in the center of a political and cultural maelstrom, the Dodgers tried to balance what has become an extraordinary annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with the sentiments of another large constituency: Catholics.

The Dodgers announced that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a charity, protest and street performance organization that uses humor, drag and religious imagery to call attention to sexual intolerance, no longer will be honored with the team’s Community Hero Award in a pregame ceremony because of pressure from conservative Catholic organizations.

However, the Dodgers underestimated the backlash from their decision and team officials are discussing a compromise that could be announced as soon as Friday, according to two people aware of the team’s thinking.

UC intends to hire students without legal status or work permits and will formulate a plan

The University of California regents, saying they support an equitable education for all, unanimously agreed Thursday to find a pathway to enact a bold policy to hire students who lack legal status and work permits.

The groundbreaking move would reshape the lives of thousands of young people.

The public university system has been under pressure to challenge a 1986 federal law barring the hiring of immigrants without legal status. The regents voted to form a working group to examine that legal issue, along with practical considerations about how to roll out what is sure to be a controversial policy.

A frail Sen. Dianne Feinstein continues to vote as new details emerge about her health

Feinstein’s presence in the Senate is essential for Democrats to continue pursuing their agenda and despite her appearance, she has continued to vote and participate in meetings, including a Senate Judiciary Committee debate on policing legislation.

As she has moved about the Capitol, Feinstein, 89, looked frailer than before her absence and struggled to walk very far without the supportive arm of an aide.

She has also suffered from complications from shingles, including encephalitis, a swelling of the brain, according to Feinstein spokesman Adam Russell, and her eyelid and face appear to droop, which is a side effect of shingles known as Ramsey Hunt syndrome.

Disney cancels plan to move 2,000 workers to Florida amid DeSantis fight

Walt Disney Co. has canceled its plan to open a new Florida campus that would have relocated some 2,000 employees to the state, a change that comes as the company is engaged in a long brawl with the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division, on Thursday said in an email to staff that the relocation is no longer happening, citing “new leadership and changing business conditions.”

Why border crossings fell after Trump-era rules expired

Fewer migrants are crossing the southern border of the U.S., and the doomsday scenarios that many politicians feared would follow the expiration of the pandemic-era restrictions known as Title 42 have not yet materialized.

The reasons for the decline in border crossings are still unclear — and the trend still in its infancy — but interviews with migrants offer some possible explanations.

CALIFORNIA

L.A. County supervisors denounce ‘dark chapter’ of Zoot Suit Riots 80 years later. Nearly 80 years after the infamous Zoot Suit Riots, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to condemn the violent attacks by racist mobs on Latino, African American and Filipino youths as “one of Los Angeles’ most shameful moments in history.”

Relatives of Riverside family slain by ‘catfishing’ Virginia cop plan to sue over his hiring. Attorneys for relatives of the victims slain by Austin Lee Edwards have notified Virginia officials of their intent to sue, citing gross negligence by the state and local law enforcement agencies.

Meet San Francisco’s first drag laureate. Job description? ‘Be very, very fabulous.’ The city of San Francisco — boasting a long history as one of the nation’s most progressive communities — has named the nation’s first drag laureate.

NATION-WORLD

Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit by victims of Jeffrey Epstein. One of the law firms representing victims in the case, Edwards Pottinger, said it believed the sex-trafficking settlement is probably the largest with a bank in U.S. history.

Texas Legislature approves ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Texas would become the largest state to ban gender-affirming care for minors under a bill sent Wednesday night to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has previously ordered child welfare officials to investigate such treatment as abuse.

Americans are urged to cancel surgeries in a Mexican border city amid suspected meningitis cases. State and federal health officials are warning U.S. residents to cancel planned surgeries in Matamoros after five people from Texas who underwent procedures there came back and developed suspected cases of fungal meningitis. One of them died.

Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison May 30 after losing her bid to remain free. When Holmes is finally incarcerated, it will bring down the curtain on a saga that cast a bright light on a dark chapter in Silicon Valley, one that brought her fame and fortune before her scandalous downfall.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

California performing arts fell a decade behind in job growth, a study finds. If current trends continue, and employment in the performing arts remains stagnant or achieves only minimal growth, “state and local governments could see a combined $4.1 billion loss in tax revenue over a four-year period,” the study found.

Hollywood can be toxic to Black women. This L.A. film festival is the ‘antidote.’ “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s rise is one of the most triumphant results of the Sistas Are Doin’ It for Themselves Short Film Showcase, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this weekend, kicking off with a gala opening Friday at the Directors Guild of America.

6 new books to check out during AAPI month. A memoir about a transgender pageant queen leaving the Philippines for the Big Apple and a historical novel about a ruthless Chinese pirate queen are just a few of the stories hitting bookshelves this month to coincide with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Huntington’s renovated 1911 tea room reopens after a three-year closure. The space, which had served as a tea room since the Huntington opened to the public in 1928, got a much-needed upgrade. With seating for up to 164 people, it has its largest capacity to date.

BUSINESS

Supreme Court dismisses challenges to Section 230, the legal shield that protects websites. In a short unsigned opinion, the court said it would not rule on the potentially momentous issue because the plaintiffs who sued had no valid claims that Twitter or Google had aided terrorists, an allegation that was at the heart of their lawsuit.

Uber taps a new user base with ride and delivery option for teenagers. The teen rides program allows 13- to 17-year-olds to operate their own Uber account after parents add them to a family profile. Parents will be able to track their teens’ trips in real time and contact drivers directly.

A top L.A. chef at Horses accused by wife of killing family cats, assault. He denies claims. A chef of popular Los Angeles restaurant Horses accused her husband and business partner of killing the family’s cats in a divorce filing in which she also asked for a domestic violence restraining order. He calls them “false allegations.”

SPORTS

FIFA tries to remind a sports-spoiled L.A. that World Cup is on the horizon. The World Cup will be back in Los Angeles in a little more than three years, and if you haven’t marked that on your calendar yet, you’re not alone.

Can Curt Miller transform revitalized Sparks into a WNBA power again? Miller’s renovation of the Sparks will require patience in an impatient city. He and first-year general manager Karen Bryant have dodged specific championship talk but are hoping to lay a strong foundation that will be worth the wait.

OPINION

Opinion: The mass evictions at Barrington Plaza will happen again if L.A. doesn’t act to protect renters. The Los Angeles Housing Department’s decision to allow these evictions is unusual, and it sets a dangerous precedent as Los Angeles gears up to mandate extensive renovations to residential buildings as part of its Green New Deal decarbonization efforts.

Column: Why is the climate on the table in the debt ceiling fight? “The debt limit showdown heating up this week isn’t just a thorny budgetary issue for the green-eyeshade crowd. The future of sustainable energy in the U.S. is at stake, and with it, the future of the planet as well,” Jackie Calmes writes.

YOUR WEEKEND

The 101 best California experiences to bookmark now. A beach made of kaleidoscopic pebbles. A desert roadhouse with a world-class license plate collection. Medleys of irresistible waterfalls. The last grand train station in America. If you’re looking for the gold of the Golden State, let us be your guide.

Is this Koreatown upstart the future of fine dining in L.A.? In the mood for some crispy octopus? This 20-seat restaurant in the heart of Koreatown has just that plus a plethora of other dishes like asparagus and clams steamed in soju, a spin on a Korean street food.

WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

It took commuting from L.A. to Berkeley by plane, but he’ll finally graduate from Cal. It’s a grueling academic arrangement, even by super-commuter standards. But for Hatcher Parnell, 50, it’s a welcome opportunity to close a chapter of his life that he started writing three decades ago. Berkeleyside

The Post Office is spying on the mail. Senators want to stop it. Each year, at the request of police and intelligence agents across the country, the United States Postal Service conducts surveillance on physical pieces of mail going to and from the homes and businesses of tens of thousands of Americans. Lawmakers are working to end it. Wired

History of racism leaves Black Californians most at risk from oil and gas drilling, new research shows. Although Black people make up just 5.5% of California’s population, they account for roughly 12% of the Angelenos who live near the heaviest oil and gas production. Inside Climate News

FROM THE ARCHIVES

On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a ceremony that seemed as if it were lifted right out of a fairy tale.

So much has changed for the couple since they wed. Five years, two children and a departure from royal life later, the couple are still going strong.

