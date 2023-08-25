Today’s Headlines: Trump surrenders to law enforcement in Fulton County 2020 election case

Former President Trump surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Hello, it’s Friday, Aug. 25, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Trump surrenders to law enforcement in Fulton County. Former President Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Thursday night after being indicted last week and accused of conspiring with allies to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.

After turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Trump was booked and photographed, making him the first U.S. president to receive a mug shot.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

More politics



Column: Donald Trump just saw the inside of a jailhouse — and possibly his own miserable future.

Sign up for our California Politics newsletter to get the best of The Times’ state politics reporting and the latest action in Sacramento.

An ex-cop targeting his estranged wife killed 3, and wounded 6 in Orange County. A gunman who killed three people Wednesday night at a beloved bar in Trabuco Canyon and wounded six others — including his estranged wife — was a former police officer, according to officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department identified the gunman as John Snowling, a retired Ventura police sergeant.



As Biden visits Lake Tahoe, locals struggle with overtourism. Lake Tahoe has never been a more popular destination for millions — even President Biden. While Biden and his family are vacationing at the three-acre, $15-million home of environmentalist and former Democratic presidential primary foe Tom Steyer, the Lake Tahoe community is swept up in a conversation about how to make the mountain community straddling the California-Nevada border an inviting — but also sustainable — place to live and visit.

California’s plastic bag ban is failing. Here’s why. California’s 2014 bag ban law focused on grocery stores, which can no longer give you one of those thin plastic bags. But they can sell you a heftier sack made of high-density polyethylene, or HDPE.

So you can put them in your curbside recycling bin, right? Wrong, says the EPA — plastic bags need to go to specialty recycling facilities. What’s more, The Times reached out to municipal and city recycling centers around the state and was unable to find a single one that accepts HDPE bags for recycling.

Related stories



Advertisement

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Brandon Tam, associate curator of the orchid collection at the Huntington, displays a Vanda orchid inside a greenhouse. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

He was bit by the ‘orchid bug’ and now manages one of the world’s largest collections. Associate curator Brandon Tam keeps watch over at least 10,000 orchids with 1,500 unique species inside the Huntington’s dedicated greenhouses.

CALIFORNIA

Thousands of California tenants could face an obscure tax bill for living in subsidized housing. Under the arcane tax rule of possessory interest, they could face individual tax bills of more than $1,000 a year.

It takes a village to house the homeless. Residents say the Cecil Hotel is failing to provide. Without an on-site service provider or adequate staffing, the building has devolved into chaos, they say: Mice and roaches scurry around corners, violence leads to broken glass, and no one seems to care.

Police task force arrests 11 in a string of L.A. ‘flash mob’ robberies. Los Angeles police announced arrests related to robberies of a Yves Saint Laurent in Glendale, a Nordstrom in Canoga Park, a Versace and a Warehouse Shoe Store.

Tens of thousands of Kaiser healthcare workers to vote on a possible strike. Tens of thousands of workers at Kaiser Permanente hospitals and clinics across the country will soon vote on whether to authorize a strike, union officials said.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

Record sea ice melt in Antarctica doomed thousands of penguin chicks to a watery grave. The survival of each new generation of emperor penguins relies on the presence of ice beneath those tiny feet. As many biologists have feared, the unseasonably early disappearance of Antarctica’s winter sea ice last year proved disastrous for the species.

Charred wreckage and burning questions after Putin calls Prigozhin a ‘man of complicated fate.’ Was mercenary warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin’s presumed death in a plane crash a form of fiery payback by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

Kim Cattrall makes an appearance as Samantha Jones on ‘And Just Like That.’ For one fleeting moment, the magic of the original “Sex and the City” was alive once more.

Happy Sundays delivers a slice of Long Beach culture with its homegrown ‘anti-music festival.’ It’s free to attend, the bands and artists get paid, and the festival’s creators are going to give it their absolute all every year to make sure that everyone has as good of a time as possible.

The studios went public with their WGA offer. Was it a mistake? The studios’ action — and the hostile response it provoked — laid bare the bitterness and a lack of trust between the two sides, which prompted the walkout in early May and have stymied efforts to bring labor peace to Hollywood.

Hollywood strike affecting your income? Here’s how to lower your student loan payments. For workers in Hollywood and other industries affected by strikes, “this is the perfect time to recertify.”

BUSINESS

A new CNN channel to stream live on Max in an effort to reach cord cutters. The news service will be called CNN Max and will use anchors from the network, including Jim Sciutto, Fredricka Whitfield, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Jim Acosta, to provide breaking news coverage throughout the day.

U.S. sues SpaceX, alleging discrimination against hiring asylees and refugees. Elon Musk’s SpaceX discriminated against asylees and refugees by discouraging them from applying for jobs and by refusing to consider or hire them because of their citizenship status, the Justice Department alleges in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Union calls for a boycott of Southern California hotels without contracts. The hotel workers union had urged visitors to boycott three hotels where violent incidents occurred. Now the boycott is widening to all hotels without labor contracts.

SPORTS

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers are frustrated by how a rain delay was handled in a suspended game. The delay started before the rain did. And no one in the Dodgers dugout seemed too pleased about it.

Kobe Bryant statue to be unveiled outside Crypto next year. How will he be immortalized? The statue’s image is a tightly guarded secret. But on Feb. 8, 2024 — 2-8-24 — the Lakers and Bryant’s family will unveil it.

Shohei Ohtani tears a ligament and won’t pitch again this season. The Angels’ season seems to have come crashing down all at once.

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

OPINION

Trump won the GOP debate by being a no-show. But who came in second? Without Trump to play himself, Vivek Ramaswamy tried to fill his shoes.

Trump should not have to pay bail. “Neither should anyone else. Cash bail is profoundly unjust for people facing criminal charges who don’t have money, and a pointless ritual for people, like the former president, who do,” The Times Editorial Board writes.

YOUR WEEKEND

(Yasmin Islas / For The Times; Photograph by Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

We are still in the midst of a sweltering summer in Los Angeles. What better way to cool yourself off this weekend than with the best frozen treats in the city?



WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

Boarding pass please? Now stand on this scale. South Korea’s largest airline will soon be asking passengers how much they weigh. USA TODAY

This Mar Vista mother and son are fighting gentrification with their own blue corn nixtamal. The Diaz family is exactly who blue corn was meant to help. In the hands of any other, some could cry appropriation. But for thousands of years, the people of the sun survived and thrived off corn, and today in Mar Vista, it’s still coming through for them. L.A. Taco

New Orleans-Inspired Tiana’s Palace Could Be the Most Exciting New Disneyland Restaurant in Years. The restaurant, opening Sept. 7 in the former French Market Place space in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, will look to challenge the common notion of what theme park dining can be by bringing in real versions of the robust Creole and Cajun dishes of New Orleans. Eater

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Yosemite became a national park in 1890. Three to 4 million people visit it each year to share in the wonder and natural beauty of the land. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

On Aug. 25, 1916, the National Park Service was established by President Woodrow Wilson. The agency manages and maintains several hundred national parks, monuments, historical sites and other designated properties of the federal government.

Do you enjoy visiting national parks? You can thank native Californian Stephen T. Mather and his protege Horace M. Albright.

When the National Park Service turned 100 in 2016, The Times’ Christopher Reynolds wrote about Mather and Albright, who helped create, then shape the park system.

We appreciate that you took the time to read Today’s Headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to drop us a note at headlines@latimes.com.