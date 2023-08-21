Advertisement
Food

Summer of Ice Cream: All you need to know about the best frozen treats in L.A.

Stickers of ice cream and fruit dance around an image of a hand holding soft serve
(Illustration by Yasmin Islas / For The Times; photograph by Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By L.A. Times Food Staff
Ice cream is summertime magic, cooling us down and offering a sweet escape when the City of Angels tends toward hellish temperatures, or is otherwise subjected to the vagaries of global weirding. In rain or sweltering heat, we hold onto our cones.

L.A.’s love affair with ice cream stretches back to before Baskin met Robbins, when they combined their Snow Bird and Burton ice cream parlors to create the Baskin-Robbins chain and their 31st flavor — chocolate mint — in the 1940s. They were preceded by turn-of-the-century soda fountains, among them Fair Oaks Pharmacy, which opened in 1915 in South Pasadena. Alhambra’s Fosselman’s served its first customers in 1937.

And while we’ll always have a soft spot for iconic Fosters Freeze soft serve and locally made Thrifty’s, we now have options galore: small-batch ice cream made daily with organic milk, vegan shakes, Mexican paletas with chunks of fresh fruit, soft-serve-stuffed pastries and more. Ice cream makers are innovators, pushing techniques, flavors and ingredients into new territories.

Local restaurants also have stepped up with frozen desserts that span massive bowls of silky shaved ice and decadent sundaes worth saving room for after dinner. We’ve even got the scoop on how to get that perfectly formed sphere of ice cream for your bowls at home and are celebrating the ingenuity of every childhood’s hero — the ice cream man. Follow along in the coming weeks for more stories as we dig into a summer full of ice cream.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: A colorful array of soft serve from Wax Paper on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Dips, swirls, cones and more: Here’s your summer guide to soft serve in L.A.

From burger joints to artisan ice cream parlors, where to find the best soft serve in Los Angeles, whether new or nostalgic.

Aug. 4, 2023
CULVER CITY-CA-JULY 20, 2023: SueEllen Mancini and her mother Lupes of Sad Girl Creamery make ice cream tacos, left, and some of the finish product, Che Tacos made with dulce de leche ice cream, brown butter waffle cone, dipped in melted chocolate and rolled in candied pecans, right, at their commissary kitchen in Culver City on July 20, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Food

How Sad Girl Creamery turned a mental health journey into ice cream joy

SueEllen Mancini had been struggling with mental health issues. A move to L.A. and a new ice cream machine made it all click. Sad Girl Creamery was born.

Aug. 16, 2023
CULVER CITY, CA - AUGUST 09: Water based popsicles or paletas in a variety of flavors at Mateo's Ice Cream and Fruit Bars on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Culver City, CA. Family run business since 2000, Los Angeles-based chain Mateo's Ice Cream and Fruit Bars. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Food

We tried every paleta flavor at Mateo’s Ice Cream, where each is a frozen work of art

Los Angeles loves Mateo’s. Since 2000, the ice cream shop’s Oaxacan-inspired frozen treats have delighted locals with fruity flavors from mamey to mango, and more. We tried every flavor of paleta.

Aug. 18, 2023
A horizontal photo of a sprinkle-topped strawberry milkshake from Monty's Good Burger in Echo Park.

Classic and cool but hold the cream: 6 great vegan shakes around L.A.

Whatever your reason for seeking out vegan milkshakes, these restaurants in Los Angeles are mixing up some of the best.

Aug. 19, 2023

Food

Don’t skip dessert: 19 L.A. restaurants with decadent sundaes, shaved ice, sorbet and more

Make it a point to order dessert at these restaurants in Los Angeles with house-made ice cream, soft serve, kakigori and more.

Aug. 12, 2023

Food

