Israel attacks Lebanon’s Hezbollah, as part of its expanding anti-Iran campaign

A pair of Israeli drones went down in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday morning, according to officials and eye witnesses, in what appeared to be another salvo in Israel’s expanding campaign against Iran and its regional affiliates.

In recent weeks, Israeli forces have reportedly attacked a base in Iraq being used by Iranian forces as well as locations in Syria that Israeli officials said were being used by Iran to transfer advanced weapons to allied groups that could use them to threaten Israel’s borders.

The first drone fell in the Moawwad neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs, said the Lebanese army, while the second, which was equipped with explosives, detonated around 2:30 in the morning and caused “material damage.”

An army team cordoned off the site and “took the necessary procedures,” said the statement from army officials.

Local activists shared pictures on social media purporting to be of the drone after a resident had thrown rocks at it to bring it down. Roughly thirty minutes later, a second drone appeared in the same area equipped with explosives, said Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif.

The drone detonated with a powerful blast that knocked out one of Hezbollah’s media offices. The group said there were no casualties, but a correspondent for the state-run National News Agency said three people inside the media center were lightly injured.

Images broadcast by local TV channels from inside the media office showed a room in disarray, with glass fragments blanketing damaged furniture adorned with promotional pictures of Iranian and Lebanese Shiite religious figures.

Afif said the group had taken possession of the downed drone and that it was analyzing its trajectory and the targets of its reconnaissance. Activists identified it as a commercially produced DJI Matrice drone, which according to the company website has a maximum operational range of three miles. Beirut is roughly 60 miles north of the Israeli border.

“It’s possible the drone was launched from the sea,” said Afif, adding that targeted area was some 2 miles from the coast.

State media reported intense Israeli drone activity on Sunday in the wake of the incident.

Lebanon’s normally fractious politicians were united in denouncing the attack. Lebanese President Michel Aoun described the incident as a “blatant aggression on Lebanese sovereignty” and a part of a “continuing series of violations” as well as “additional proof of Israel’s aggressive intentions.”

“Lebanon… will take the appropriate measures after consulting with the concerned parties,” Aoun said in the statement.

Israeli drones and warplanes regularly breach Lebanon’s airspace, prompting Lebanon to complain to the United Nations, but with little effect. The country has a small air force comprising helicopters and turboprop light attack aircraft.

The Israeli drones, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said in a statement on Sunday, were “a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension.”

Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, is scheduled to give a televised speech Sunday commenting on the incident, said Afif.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group that first emerged during Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon in the 1980s, has developed into a dominant force in Lebanese politics as well as an armed group viewed by many as being more effective than the Lebanese army.

It fought against Israel again in 2006 in a war in which almost 1,200 civilians were killed and large swaths of Beirut’s Shiite areas and the country’s southern region were devastated. Though the battle ended in a stalemate, it was seen as a victory for Hezbollah.

More recently, its cadres have bolstered forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad, an Iranian ally who since 2011 has fought an armed rebellion against his rule.

The incident came hours after Israel’s military said it had thwarted an imminent attack by Iran and its proxies with airstrikes that targeted an area south of the Syrian capital Damascus, near its airport.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency quoted an unnamed military source who said authorities had tracked multiple missiles approaching Damascus from the occupied Golan Heights and that air defense systems had downed “most of the Israeli aggressor missiles before they reached their targets.”

But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition activist group which monitors developments in Syria, said two Hezbollah members as well as an Iranian militiaman were killed in the strike.

For years, Israel has targeted sites in Syria which it says are being used by Iran to transfer advanced weapons to its affiliated forces within range of Israel’s borders. In recent weeks, that campaign’s footprint has expanded to include Iraq, where Israel was accused of bombing an Iranian-controlled base near Baghdad, and now Lebanon.

“We will continue to take determined and responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel,” tweeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday in a rare public acknowledgment of the attack on Syria.

“I reiterate: Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression.”