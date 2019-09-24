Newsletter: The impeachment pressure grows

President Trump is facing a growing scandal in Washington as he speaks at the U.N. today.

TOP STORIES

The Impeachment Pressure Grows

President Trump will use his third address to the U.N. General Assembly today to urge world leaders to help confront Iran, but his message may overshadowed by a growing scandal over his interaction with Ukraine. Pressure in Congress to consider presidential impeachment proceedings is growing as the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had ordered White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to hold up about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine just days before urging that country’s president to investigate Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate Intelligence Committee will look into the whistleblower complaint that the Trump administration has blocked Congress from seeing. But only a handful of Republicans have demanded that the complaint be turned over to the panel.

Advertisement

At the Climate Summit, Inaction and Reaction

Dozens of world leaders touted their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Monday, but they were largely upstaged by youth activists such as Greta Thunberg angry at officials for not doing enough to prevent a catastrophic heating of the planet. Though Trump surprised many merely by showing up for 15 minutes before leaving for a separate event on religious freedom — and California Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted his state’s efforts to combat climate change, while sharply criticizing Trump — the summit failed to produce new commitments from the world’s largest countries to cut carbon pollution.

They Poll, You Decide

“My worst polls have always been from Fox,” Trump told reporters in August. “There’s something going on at Fox, and I tell you I’m not happy with it.” Those polls recently showed him trailing four potential Democratic opponents in the 2020 race for the White House and having a 56% disapproval rating of his job performance. So what is going on at Fox News? The conservative news network’s political unit has a long-running reputation of being a nonpartisan source of research on voting and public opinion.

Advertisement

Red Flag Warnings and Blackouts

It’s the second day of fall, which in California means red flag warnings and the height of fire season. Today, strong winds and temperatures approaching triple digits are forecast across the state’s valleys and foothills. And for the first time this year, several Northern and Southern California communities are facing preemptive electrical blackouts to reduce the risk. But the power shut-offs have generated debate, with some residents saying they create a whole new set of dangers.

Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Sign up to get Today’s Headlines delivered to your inbox. »

FROM THE ARCHIVES

On this date in 1932, Hollywood movie studies sponsored the Electrical Parade and Sports Pageant at the Memorial Coliseum. The charity event featured lighted floats, speeches, celebrities, a polo game and marching bands. The guest of honor was Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt of New York, who would be elected president less than two months later. See more of the floats here.

Sept. 24, 1932: The “Spirit of Hollywood” float for the Electrical Parade and Sports Pageant in the Memorial Coliseum, a charity event produced by film studios. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

CALIFORNIA

Advertisement

— A federal appeals court appears divided along party lines on whether to uphold a new Trump administration rule that denies federal family planning money to clinics that refer patients for abortions.

— An investigation by San Clemente High School has confirmed that racist slurs were directed at students from a visiting school during a football game two weekends ago. But what will the consequence be?

— Authorities are investigating how an off-duty Alhambra police officer ended up with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an encounter on the road with an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

— Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her comedy “Fleabag” won four Emmys, which was precisely four more than most expected a few months ago when Emmy campaigning began. Awards columnist Glenn Whipp explains how that happened.

— George Harrison’s post-Beatles career as a film producer, composer and occasional actor will be celebrated over the course of a 10-day film festival next month in Beverly Hills.

— Ethan Coen, one half of the Oscar-winning filmmaking duo known as the Coen brothers, has lifted the curtain on a set of one-act plays called “A Play Is a Poem,” but theater critic Charles McNulty can’t find a rhyme or reason to it.

— Cantopop star Anthony Wong is one of the few celebrities condemning the Chinese government amid the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. He’s paid a price for it. Tonight, he’ll perform in L.A.

Advertisement

NATION-WORLD

— A criminal complaint alleges a U.S. Army soldier shared bomb-making instructions online and also discussed killing activists and bombing a news network.

— At U.S. urging, leaders from numerous Latin American countries have voted overwhelmingly to crack down on members of Venezuela’s socialist government who have committed acts of corruption, human rights abuse and drug trafficking.

— Hoping to stave off a third election, Israel‘s president said he was encouraging the two leading political parties to join forces and form a national unity government.

— Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that Boris Johnson‘s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the countdown to the country’s Brexit deadline was illegal.

BUSINESS

— After Mexico defunded its tourism board, some hotel and resort towns have taken matters into their own hands to keep millions of California travelers coming.

— The collapse of British tour company Thomas Cook stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers around the world.

— A week into the autoworkers’ strike at GM, there’s still no end in sight.

SPORTS

— Mick Cronin‘s message to his UCLA basketball team comes across loud and clear. And his gritty approach has given his players a sense of how he might elevate a talent-laden roster that underachieved under his predecessor.

— Russia could face critical sanctions heading into next year’s Olympics, after anti-doping authorities found “inconsistencies” in data from its testing lab. Now the authorities have questions.

— Sunday was a big night in Cleveland for the Rams’ Clay Matthews — and his dad, a Browns great.

OPINION

— If Trump won’t come clean about Ukraine, an impeachment inquiry is the only option, writes The Times’ editorial board.

— Victims of sexual assault have every right to keep their trauma and their settlements private with confidential settlements, writes attorney Gloria Allred. She and her daughter have come under scrutiny for their roles in handling accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

— A look back at Stanislav Petrov, a lieutenant colonel in the Soviet Union’s Air Defense Forces who become known as “the man who saved the world.” (NPR)

— A decade after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a visit to the ocean floor reveals a wasteland — and a deathtrap for crabs. (Atlas Obscura)

— Drew Scanlon, whose blinking in disbelief has become a go-to GIF, is looking to use his fame to raise money for MS research. (Time)

ONLY IN L.A.

Where could you find the casts of “Game of Thrones” and “Chernobyl,” rapper Drake, and dancers dressed in head-to-toe gold sequins performing something “like a strip-tease for C-3PO”? At HBO’s post-Emmys party at the Pacific Design Center on Sunday night. Reporter Amy Kaufman ventured inside the silver-and-gold disco-themed event, with a multi-faced Emmy head floating over the bar, and this is what she saw.

If you like this newsletter, please share it with friends. Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.