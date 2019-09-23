Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Rams’ Clay Matthews and his father have a big night in Cleveland

Clay Matthews, right, helps the Rams defense stop Browns running back Nick Chubb on Sunday night in Cleveland.
By Gary Klein 
Sep. 23, 2019
It was a celebratory evening for the Matthews family on Sunday.

On the night his father was inducted into the Cleveland Browns “Ring of Honor,” Rams linebacker Clay Matthews had two sacks in a 20-13 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matthews said that viewing his father’s name alongside other Browns greats was “remarkable to see.”

Clay Matthews Jr. played linebacker 16 of his 19 NFL seasons for the Browns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and has been a pro football Hall of Fame finalist three times.

Clay Matthews III, in his first season with the Rams after 10 with the Green Bay Packers, has fit in well for a defense that made the difference against the Browns.

Matthews has four sacks for a unit that stopped the Browns on four plays from the four-yard line to clinch the victory.

“To go down there and end it in that fashion and for the most part rely on our defense to come away with this victory is huge,” Matthews said.

Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times.
