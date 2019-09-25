Magnitude 6.5 quake reported near Kairatu, Indonesia

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon at 4:46 p.m. Pacific time four miles from Kairatu, Indonesia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 22 miles from Ambon, Indonesia, and 37 miles from Amahai, Indonesia.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

