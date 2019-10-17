Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Spokesman for grieving U.K. parents: White House ‘a bunch of henchmen’ for Trump

Charlotte Charles
Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, is comforted during a news conference in New York on Monday. Dunn, 19, was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Anne Sacoolas, a U.S. diplomat’s wife, in Britain.
(Associated Press)
By Alexa Díaz 
Oct. 17, 2019
5:49 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The grieving parents of a British teenager who was killed in a car crash involving a U.S. diplomat’s wife said President Trump “doesn’t understand” how much the accident has “broken” their family.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn appeared on CNN for an interview Thursday morning in which they described an unexpected turn of event when, during a visit to the White House on Tuesday, the president surprised them by saying the woman involved in the crash, Anne Sacoolas, was willing to meet with them in front of the White House press corps. The Dunn family has insisted that they would only meet with Sacoolas in the U.K. with therapists and mediators present as they push for her to return to Britain and face the legal system.

A spokesman for the family during the interview said that during the White House visit, national security advisor Robert C. O’Brien “snarled” at him and said Sacoolas would “never” return to Britain.

“I used to look up to that institution. But it’s a bunch of henchmen trying to make him look good,” the spokesman, Radd Seiger, said.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas in southern England.

Trump said at news conference on Wednesday that Sacoolas was accidentally driving on the wrong side of the road — something Trump said “happens in Europe” because drivers in England drive on the left side of the road instead of the right.

Alexa Díaz
Alexa Díaz is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in Washington, D.C.
