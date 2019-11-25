Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Strong earthquake hits Albania, injuring at least 150

Albania earthquake
A powerful quake damaged buildings in Durres, western Albania, on Nov. 26.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 25, 2019
10:20 PM
TIRANA, Albania — 

A strong earthquake shook Albania early Tuesday, injuring at least 150 people and damaging buildings.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered 19 miles northwest of the capital, Tirana. It was at a depth of 12 miles.

The quake was felt along the Albanian coast.

People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. Some people left their homes to go to open areas.

Local media reported that a restaurant was destroyed in western Durres, where army soldiers were helping people get out of a collapsed building.

At least three apartment buildings and the power distribution station were damaged in the northern commune of Thumane.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths.

An earthquake in September damaged hundreds of homes in Albania.

World & Nation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
