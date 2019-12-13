Abortion laws, immigration and other issues that defined the nation in 2019

More restrictions on abortion access

An abortion opponent’s sign outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. (Whitney Curtis / For The Times)

At least nine states enacted laws this year that severely hamper access to abortion. Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Ohio passed “

heartbeat” ban bills that disallow women from aborting a fetus in the first six to eight weeks of a pregnancy. In Alabama, the

Legislature banned abortion altogether except when a woman’s life is at risk. The law, which makes performing an abortion a felony in most cases, was condemned by prominent conservatives, including televangelist Pat Robertson, for being too extreme. A federal judge in October blocked the law, which was passed in an attempt to test the Supreme Court’s new conservative majority and overturn Roe vs. Wade.