Crash of a small plane in Louisiana kills 5

Louisiana plane crash
Fallen tree limbs cover the ground near the site of a plane crash in Lafayette, La., on Saturday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Dec. 28, 2019
9:25 AM
LAFAYETTE, La. — 

A fire official says five people are dead after the crash of a small plane in southern Louisiana.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane. He said there was one survivor. Three people on the ground were transported to the hospital. The report said a nearby Walmart store was evacuated as a precaution.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.

Photos of the area where the plane crashed showed a blackened car as well as tree limbs scattered in the parking lot of a post office. The smoldering remains of the plane were resting in a field near the post office.

The fourth-largest city in Louisiana, Lafayette had a population of about 130,000, according to the 2018 census, and is located about 135 miles west of New Orleans.

