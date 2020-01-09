Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Newborn gray whale swims with mother off Southern California

Baby gray whale
In this drone photo provided by Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, a baby gray whale swims with its mother off the Southern California coast near Dana Point.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 9, 2020
7 AM
A baby gray whale heading south with its mother was spotted swimming alongside dolphins and sea lions off the Southern California coast.

Crew members on a whale-watching boat recorded video of the pair off Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point on Tuesday.

Capt. Frank Brennan aboard Dana Wharf’s Ocean Adventure estimated that the calf was just a day or so old.

“You could still see the fetal folds on it behind the blowhole,” he said of the young whale.

Brennan told the Orange County Register he followed the pair as white-sided dolphins stopped feeding to check the whales out. The dolphins and whales were then joined by a group of sea lions.

The whales are migrating to the lagoons of Baja, Mexico.

CaliforniaAnimals & Pets
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
