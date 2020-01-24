Second U.S. coronavirus case is confirmed in Chicago

A second traveler returning to the U.S. from China has been diagnosed with the coronavirus that has sickened hundreds of people and prompted travel lockdowns in China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Health authorities around the world are attempting to halt the spread of the disease, which has killed at least 25 people in China.

The new U.S. patient is a woman from Chicago in her 60s who visited Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, in December and returned to the U.S. on Jan. 13, said Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Layden spoke at a briefing Friday by the CDC.

The first U.S. case was a man in his 30s who traveled to Wuhan and arrived back in the U.S. on Jan. 15, Washington state health officials said Tuesday.

U.S. federal and local health authorities are monitoring more than 60 people as they attempt to catch new cases of coronavirus in travelers from China.

“We are expecting more cases in the U.S. and we are likely going to see some cases among close contacts of travelers and human-to-human transmission,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

The Illinois patient developed symptoms after her return from China. The woman is in stable condition and has been isolated in a hospital, Layden said. She didn’t have close contact with people outside her home after her return, and authorities haven’t seen symptoms in others associated with her, Layden said.

The virus has an incubation period of about two weeks before infected people start to show symptoms, which resemble a cold or flu, the CDC said.

U.S. authorities have screened more than 2,000 travelers from China on 200 flights without identifying any new patients. The CDC said it’s working to get tests for the virus out to states so they can more quickly identify cases. Currently, samples have to be sent to the CDC for analysis.

“This situation is rapidly evolving. Information is coming in hour by hour, day by day,” Messonnier said.