Rapper YG arrested at his Chatsworth home on suspicion of robbery

Rapper YG was arrested Friday at his Chatsworth home on suspicion of robbery, just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, officials said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies took YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, into custody as they served a search warrant at his home.

The Compton-born rapper — whose hits include “Toot It and Boot It” and “Go Loko” — is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of his arraignment Tuesday. Authorities did not immediately provide additional details about the arrest or the alleged robbery.

It was not clear whether YG had an attorney.

YG and several others, including John Legend and Meek Mill, are scheduled to perform a tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammys on Sunday. Hussle was shot to death in March outside his clothing store in South L.A.

In July, the Sheriff’s Department raided YG’s Hollywood Hills home in connection with a police shooting in Compton that killed a bystander. YG was been implicated in the shooting and was not home at the time of the search, authorities said at the time.

Sheriff’s Deputy James Nagao said Friday he did not know whether the robbery and last year’s shooting were connected.