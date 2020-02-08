Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Robert Conrad, star of “The Wild, Wild West,” dies at 84

Robert Conrad
Actor Robert Conrad, who starred in the television series “The Wild, Wild West,” has died at 84 of heart failure, a family spokesperson said.
(Lionel Cironneau / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 8, 2020
3:25 PM
Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series “Hawaiian Eye” and “The Wild, Wild West,” has died. He was 84.

Family spokesperson Jeff Ballard said Conrad died Saturday morning in Malibu from heart failure.

With his good looks and strong physique, Conrad was a rising young actor in the late 1950s and was chosen for the lead in “Hawaiian Eye.” He became an overnight star after the show debuted in 1959.

Conrad had a reputation as a tough customer and was sued more than a half-dozen times as a result of fist fights. Playing himself in a 1999 episode of the TV series “Just Shoot Me,” he lampooned his threatening, tough-guy persona. He was also featured in 1970s commercials for Eveready Batteries, with a battery on his shoulder, a menacing stare and a popular catchphrase, “I dare you to knock this off.”

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
