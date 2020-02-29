Seattle-area coronavirus patient is first in U.S. to die of COVID-19

A Seattle-area man infected with coronavirus has died, marking the first reported death from COVID-19 in the United States, Washington state health officials said Saturday.

A news release issued by state officials gave no details. A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died in the facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, the Associated Press reported. She gave no other details.

Amy Reynolds of the Washington state health department said in a brief telephone interview: “We are dealing with an emergency evolving situation.”

The announcement followed news Friday night of two new cases in the Seattle area. The patients had tested positive for the virus locally, but the results had not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

State and King County health officials said, “new people (have been) identified with the infection, one of whom died.” They did not say how many new cases there are.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the person who died was a man from his state.

“It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” Inslee said. “We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.

Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County health officials said they would offer more details at a 1 p.m. news conference.