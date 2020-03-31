Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Photos: Birds claim Peru beach emptied by coronavirus outbreak

Peru beach
The Agua Dulce public beach in Lima, Peru, on Feb. 16.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
March 31, 2020
10 PM
UPDATED 11:12 PM
LIMA, Peru — 

Agua Dulce beach is usually a sea of humanity, packed with as many as 40,000 people a day at the height of Peru’s summer, which runs from December to March.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed all that. Peru’s President Martín Vizcarra declared a state of emergency as deaths began to mount and ordered people to stay home, largely emptying the beach of people.

The half-mile-long strip of grayish-brown sand 12 miles south of central Lima is normally a haven for the working classes, a place where visitors from the Andean highlands first dip a toe in the sea.

But in recent days, an army of seabirds has claimed the sandy territory abandoned by people. Densely thronged pedestrian bridges are all but empty. Instead of being covered with chaotic human footprints, the beach is tattooed with the tracks of gulls and pelicans.

Police officers who recently monitored the beach for unlicensed vendors catering to the crowds now walk along the empty beach to warn off would-be swimmers. Those caught out are usually let go with a warning.

Among the few defying the order was Tomas Cabrera, 86, who sat on a jetty enjoying the rare solitude.

“There are no people in the streets, no cars circulating, no factories running,” he said.

Peru beach
The crowded pedestrian bridge that leads to and from Agua Dulce beach on Feb. 16.
(Associated Press)
Peru beach
Beachgoers at the Lima beach on Feb. 23.
(Associated Press)
Peru beach
Agua Dulce beach on March 21, after coronavirus restrictions were enacted.
(Associated Press)
peru7.jpg
Police walk along the Lima beach to warn off would-be swimmers on March 24.
(Associated Press)
Agua Dulce beach
Birds descend on Agua Dulce beach on March 24.
(Associated Press)
Peru beach
Tomas Cabrera, 86, meditates on a jetty at Agua Dulce beach on March 25, in defiance of government orders to stay away.
(Associated Press)

World & NationCoronavirus Pandemic
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
