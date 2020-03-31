Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Hospital construction ramps up around the world in response to coronavirus pandemic

Major Cities In The U.S. Adjust To Restrictive Coronavirus Measures
A temporary 3,000-bed hospital has been set up at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City to serve patients who are not being treated for coronavirus infection.
(Noam Galai / Getty Images)
March 31, 2020
9:40 AM
With the number of coronavirus patients around the world growing at a rapid clip, construction of hospitals and hospital beds has also ramped up around the world.

New York

Navy hospital ship Comfort arrives in New York
The Navy hospital ship Comfort arrives in New York City.
(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)
Emergency field hospital built in Central Park
An emergency field hospital is being built in Central Park in New York City.
(Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)
Emergency Hospital Setup In Central Park To Cope With Coronavirus Pandemic
Workers set up equipment in an emergency field hospital erected in New York City’s Central Park to serve as a respiratory care unit administered by Mt. Sinai Hospital.
(Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)
Colombia

TOPSHOT-COLOMBIA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Workers paint the exterior of an abandoned hospital that is being renovated for COVID-19 patients in Medellin, Colombia.
(Joaquin Sarmiento / AFP/Getty Images)

Britain

Rugby Stadium Converted Into A Coronavirus Field Hospital
Workers transform the indoor training center at the Parc y Scarlets rugby stadium in Llanelli, Wales, into a field hospital that will accommodate up to 500 beds.
(Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)
BRITAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS
Equipment is prepared for a field hospital being set up at the ExCeL London exhibition center, to be known as the Nightingale Hospital.
(Glyn Kirk / AFP/Getty Images)

Vietnam

VIETNAM-HEALTH-VIRUS
Health workers wearing protective gear take a blood sample at a makeshift rapid testing center near the Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi.
(Nhac Nguyen / AFP/Getty Images)

Guatemala

GUATEMALA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Police officers stand outside the new temporary hospital at Industry Park in Guatemala City.
(Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images)
