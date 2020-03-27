Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Coronavirus spotlight: Broadway in downtown Los Angeles

Orpheum theater marquee in downtown Los Angeles
Words on the Orpheum theater marquee try to bring levity to the current situation along the normally bustling commercial area on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco/LOs Angeles Times)
By Luis Sinco
March 27, 2020
1:30 PM
As we all adjust to our new lives under the umbrella of the coronavirus, Los Angeles Times photographer Luis Sinco gives us a look at downtown Los Angeles with the spotlight on Broadway.

Grand Central Market
A security guard walks around the Grand Central Market downtown, where restaurants are limited to takeout or delivery orders only.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Broadway in downtown Los Angeles
A downtown resident gets fresh air and sunshine on a balcony above Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Broadway in downtown Los Angeles
A man’s face is wrapped in a scarf as he walks along the commercial area on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Broadway in downtown Los Angeles
A shaft of light catches a man as he walks a dog along the normally bustling commercial area on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Broadway in downtown Los Angeles
The normally bustling commercial area along Broadway in downtown Los Angeles is largely deserted because of the coronavirus lockdown.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A homeless man named MIke eats food fished from a trash can at a taco stand along Broadway in downtown Los Angeles
A homeless man named MIke eats food fished from a trash can at a taco stand along Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Broadway in downtown Los Angeles is largely deserted because of the coronavirus pandemic
Broadway in downtown Los Angeles is largely deserted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Luis Sinco
Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.
