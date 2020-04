Germany has one of the lowest coronavirus case fatality rates. While 50 out of every 1,000 people with confirmed infections in the U.S. have died, in Germany it’s only 26 per 1,000.

Germany, the most populated country in the European Union, has one of the lowest coronavirus death rates. It has 24% fewer confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita than the U.S.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.