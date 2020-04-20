Magnitude 4.0 quake shakes near Gardnerville Ranchos, Nev.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Monday at 10:13 p.m. Pacific time 75 miles from Gardnerville Ranchos, Nev., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 83 miles from Carson City, Nev., 87 miles from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 91 miles from Clovis, Calif., and 94 miles from Fresno.

In the last 10 days, there have been 20 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.4 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.