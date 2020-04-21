Fire damages Leimert Park’s Vision Theatre during renovation

A pre-dawn fire caused serious damage to a historic South Los Angeles theater on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The roof of the Vision Theatre, which had been under renovation since 2018, caught fire around 4:35 a.m. in the 4400 block of Leimert Boulevard in Leimert Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was knocked down around 5 a.m., according to the LAFD.

No one was injured in the fire, but local activist Najee Ali posted a video on Facebook showing burn debris littering the outside of the Art Deco theater, which opened in 1931.

“There was nothing inside, no furniture ... but the inside is completely gutted. There’s major roof damage,” he said. “The building is essentially destroyed, except for the outer appearance.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Ali said the fire was especially “devastating” to him given the broader economic damage the coronavirus pandemic had wrought on South L.A.

The theater was purchased in 1990 by actress Marla Gibbs, who gave it the Vision name, according to the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. The city eventually took over the theater and turned it into a performing arts center.

The theater has been envisioned as part of a revived stretch of the city that would be along a new light rail commuter line.

Last year, the city gated a nearby park as part of the theater’s renovation effort and to deter homeless people from sleeping inside the building, though an encampment has popped up outside the theater.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.