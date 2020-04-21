Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Fire damages Leimert Park’s Vision Theatre during renovation

The Vision Theatre, opened in 1931.
The 1931 Art Deco theater, which overlooks Leimert Park Plaza, was in the midst of an $11-million renovation by the city of Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
Angel Jennings
April 21, 2020
9:02 AM
UPDATED 12:04 PM
Share

A pre-dawn fire caused serious damage to a historic South Los Angeles theater on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The roof of the Vision Theatre, which had been under renovation since 2018, caught fire around 4:35 a.m. in the 4400 block of Leimert Boulevard in Leimert Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was knocked down around 5 a.m., according to the LAFD.

No one was injured in the fire, but local activist Najee Ali posted a video on Facebook showing burn debris littering the outside of the Art Deco theater, which opened in 1931.

“There was nothing inside, no furniture ... but the inside is completely gutted. There’s major roof damage,” he said. “The building is essentially destroyed, except for the outer appearance.”

Advertisement

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Ali said the fire was especially “devastating” to him given the broader economic damage the coronavirus pandemic had wrought on South L.A.

The theater was purchased in 1990 by actress Marla Gibbs, who gave it the Vision name, according to the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. The city eventually took over the theater and turned it into a performing arts center.

The theater has been envisioned as part of a revived stretch of the city that would be along a new light rail commuter line.

Last year, the city gated a nearby park as part of the theater’s renovation effort and to deter homeless people from sleeping inside the building, though an encampment has popped up outside the theater.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
James Queally
Follow Us
James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times.
Angel Jennings
Follow Us
Angel Jennings is a reporter for the Metro section of the Los Angeles Times. She covers issues that affect residents in South Los Angeles. Since joining The Times in 2011, Jennings has written for the Business section and covered education. She is a native of Washington, D.C., and graduated from the University of Nebraska.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement