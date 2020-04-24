Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Coronavirus election: Kentucky governor’s order allows voting by mail in primary

The Louisville Slugger factory and museum, closed for the coronavirus outbreak, offers a message on its gigantic wooden baseball bat. Kentucky voters will be able to cast ballots by mail in the June primary election.
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
April 24, 2020
8:19 AM
FRANKFORT, Ky. — 

Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order Friday allowing Kentucky residents to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election, which had already been pushed back to June because of the coronavirus.

State elections officials also are working on a plan for limited in-person voting and possible drive-thru voting for the June 23 primary, the governor’s office said.

The Democratic governor’s order allowing mail-in voting came a day after Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams offered his recommendations on how to proceed with the primary in midst of a public health crisis. Beshear’s order outlines procedures to be in place for the primary.

“Today’s executive order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot,” Beshear said in a statement. “While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic.”

Adams said Kentucky voters “across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health.”

Kentucky’s primary election is traditionally in late May.

PoliticsCampaign 2020Coronavirus Pandemic
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
