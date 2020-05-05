L.A. Times wins two Pulitzer Prizes and is a finalist for three others

The Los Angeles Times on Monday won two Pulitzer Prizes, for art critic Christopher Knight’s watchdog coverage of plans for the new Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and reporter Molly O’Toole’s audio story about U.S. asylum officers’ discontent with President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. The Times was also a finalist in three other categories.
Knight wrote a series of critiques of LACMA as the county prepared to vote on releasing $117.5 million in taxpayer funds to help build a new museum building.
The Pulitzer board recognized Knight for “demonstrating extraordinary community service by a critic, applying his expertise and enterprise to critique a proposed overhaul of the L.A. County Museum of Art and its effect on the institution’s mission.”
In collaboration with “This American Life” and Emily Green, a freelancer for Vice, O’Toole won the first ever Pulitzer Prize for audio reporting. She investigated one of the Trump administration’s most successful policies to restrict asylum — the so-called Remain in Mexico program. She found that asylum officers were in open revolt against policies they said were immoral and illegal.
The Pulitzer board described “The Out Crowd” as “revelatory, intimate journalism that illuminates the personal impact of the Trump administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.”
The staff was a finalist for a breaking news Pulitzer for its coverage of the Conception boat fire that killed 34 people off of the coast of California on Labor Day.
The board cited “dynamic coverage that expertly blended multimedia components, frequent updates and rich narrative to report on a devastating California boat fire that killed 34 people.”
Lopez was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize for commentary for his columns chronicling Los Angeles’ homeless community.
The board praised Lopez for “purposeful columns about rising homelessness in Los Angeles, which amplified calls for government action to deal with a long-visible public crisis
Xia, Kannan and Castleman were finalists for their special report on how cities along the California coast are dealing with the rising sea levels and for a corresponding game.
The board saluted the team for “a deeply researched examination of the difficult choices Californians must make as climate change erodes precious coastline.”
