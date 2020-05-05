Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

L.A. Times wins two Pulitzer Prizes and is a finalist for three others

By Times Staff
May 5, 2020
2 PM
Share
1

The Los Angeles Times on Monday won two Pulitzer Prizes, for art critic Christopher Knight’s watchdog coverage of plans for the new Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and reporter Molly O’Toole’s audio story about U.S. asylum officers’ discontent with President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. The Times was also a finalist in three other categories.

2
Christopher Knight, criticism winner
Peter Zumthor’s revised LACMA
Another view of Peter Zumthor’s vision for a revised LACMA building spanning Wilshire Boulevard, with the nearby high-rise providing rental office space for museum staff.
(Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partner)

Knight wrote a series of critiques of LACMA as the county prepared to vote on releasing $117.5 million in taxpayer funds to help build a new museum building.

The Pulitzer board recognized Knight for “demonstrating extraordinary community service by a critic, applying his expertise and enterprise to critique a proposed overhaul of the L.A. County Museum of Art and its effect on the institution’s mission.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

More of Knight’s winning work:

Entertainment & Arts
Critic’s Notebook: Dear L.A. County: Reject the LACMA redesign plan and go back to the drawing board
la-1554671501-rm0oaxq701-snap-image
Entertainment & Arts
Critic’s Notebook: Dear L.A. County: Reject the LACMA redesign plan and go back to the drawing board
The County Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday to vote on moving forward with a planned redesign of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Entertainment & Arts
Critic’s Notebook: Troublesome signs in LACMA’s risky reorganization plan
To Rome and Back
Entertainment & Arts
Critic’s Notebook: Troublesome signs in LACMA’s risky reorganization plan
Without fanfare, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art has taken a momentous step.

3
Molly O’Toole, audio winner
Former asylum officer Doug Stephens
Former U.S. asylum officer Doug Stephens, shown at his San Francisco office on Nov. 6, was a subject of Molly O’Toole’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting.
(Josh Edelson / For The Times)

In collaboration with “This American Life” and Emily Green, a freelancer for Vice, O’Toole won the first ever Pulitzer Prize for audio reporting. She investigated one of the Trump administration’s most successful policies to restrict asylum — the so-called Remain in Mexico program. She found that asylum officers were in open revolt against policies they said were immoral and illegal.

The Pulitzer board described “The Out Crowd” as “revelatory, intimate journalism that illuminates the personal impact of the Trump administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.”

More of O’Toole’s immigration coverage:

Politics
Trump signs immigration order sharply different from what he said he planned
U.S. Supreme Court Partially Upholds Trump Administration Travel Ban
Politics
Trump signs immigration order sharply different from what he said he planned
The order restricts some new entrants but does not include a broad restriction on new green cards as Trump had indicated a day earlier.
More Coverage
Tracking coronavirus in California
Noticias en Español

Advertisement

Politics
Trump says he’ll suspend green card applications amid coronavirus outbreak
TRUMP PRESSER 042120 OVERRIDE THUMB
Politics
Trump says he’ll suspend green card applications amid coronavirus outbreak
With his poll numbers dropping, President Trump says he’ll restrict legal immigration to battle the economic fallout of coronavirus, but the connection remains unclear.
More Coverage
Hundreds of thousands in L.A. County may have been infected with coronavirus, study finds
Tracking coronavirus in California

4
Times Staff, breaking news reporting finalist
Fire on dive boat Conception
The charred remains of the Conception are seen off Santa Cruz Island following a Labor Day fire that killed 34 people on board the dive boat.
(Ventura County Fire Department)

The staff was a finalist for a breaking news Pulitzer for its coverage of the Conception boat fire that killed 34 people off of the coast of California on Labor Day.

The board cited “dynamic coverage that expertly blended multimedia components, frequent updates and rich narrative to report on a devastating California boat fire that killed 34 people.”

More from our Conception coverage:

California
Boat where 34 died was a ‘fire trap’ despite passing inspections, experts say. It’s far from alone
la-photos-1staff-464800-la-me-boat-fire-33-als-21300937
California
Boat where 34 died was a ‘fire trap’ despite passing inspections, experts say. It’s far from alone
The Conception, where 34 people were killed in California’s worst maritime fire in recent history, was a “compliant fire trap,” one expert said.
More Coverage
Smoke inhalation likely caused deaths, raising new questions about origin point
Authorities are still searching for final victim of boat fire

California
Once the fire started, it was too late for many on board the Conception
465615_me_conception_BRV
California
Once the fire started, it was too late for many on board the Conception
Investigators seek cause of deadly fire aboard California dive boat

5
Steve Lopez, commentary finalist
An LAPD officer assists investigator Adrian Munoz
An LAPD officer assists as investigator Adrian Munoz, center, of the L.A. County coroner’s office, removes the body of Alvin Robinson near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Lopez was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize for commentary for his columns chronicling Los Angeles’ homeless community.

The board praised Lopez for “purposeful columns about rising homelessness in Los Angeles, which amplified calls for government action to deal with a long-visible public crisis

More from Lopez on L.A.'s homeless community:

California
“Is anybody around here sick?” Street doctor races to get ahead of coronavirus
513174_ME_la-me-lopez-doctor-house-calls _06.FO.jpg
California
“Is anybody around here sick?” Street doctor races to get ahead of coronavirus
Coronavirus: “Is anybody around here sick?” Street doctor races to get ahead of outbreak

Advertisement

California
So Trump wants to solve California’s homeless crisis? Here are five things he can do
495075_ME_la-me-homeless-update_01.FO.jpg
California
So Trump wants to solve California’s homeless crisis? Here are five things he can do
If the president is so interested in pitching in, why is he proposing budget cuts likely to make things worse?

6
Rosanna Xia, Swetha Kannan and Terry Castleman, explanatory reporting finalist
Track tracks in Del Mar
Encroaching seas eating away at coastal cliffs threaten train tracks in Del Mar.
(John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Xia, Kannan and Castleman were finalists for their special report on how cities along the California coast are dealing with the rising sea levels and for a corresponding game.

The board saluted the team for “a deeply researched examination of the difficult choices Californians must make as climate change erodes precious coastline.”

More from Xia on sea level rise:

California
Most California cities refuse to retreat from rising seas. One town wants to show how it’s done
481755-me-marina-rcg.JPG
California
Most California cities refuse to retreat from rising seas. One town wants to show how it’s done
As coastal cities in California fight to defend their homes and roads from sea level rise, the small city of Marina is taking a different path, banning seawalls and adopting a policy known as managed retreat.

California
Rising seas already overwhelm the Bay Area. Time is running out for California to act
3070363-ME-0120-Pacifica-erosion-01-CMC
California
Rising seas already overwhelm the Bay Area. Time is running out for California to act
In Foster City, where the ‘king tide’ over the weekend reached 9 feet, the answer is a taller levee, costing $90 million. The plan comes as legislators warn that California is running out of time to prepare for sea level rise.

Share
World & Nation
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Times Staff