L.A. Times wins two Pulitzer Prizes and is a finalist for three others

Christopher Knight, criticism winner

Another view of Peter Zumthor’s vision for a revised LACMA building spanning Wilshire Boulevard, with the nearby high-rise providing rental office space for museum staff. (Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partner)

Knight wrote a series of critiques of LACMA as the county prepared to vote on releasing $117.5 million in taxpayer funds to help build a new museum building.

The Pulitzer board recognized Knight for “demonstrating extraordinary community service by a critic, applying his expertise and enterprise to critique a proposed overhaul of the L.A. County Museum of Art and its effect on the institution’s mission.”

