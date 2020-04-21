Trump tweet saying he’ll suspend immigration amid coronavirus generates confusion

The morning after President Trump tweeted a potentially drastic change to the nation’s immigration standards, White House officials could not explain what he meant when he wrote that he planned to sign an order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

The lack of clarity reflects the often-chaotic nature of policy making in Trump’s White House. It also suggests the tweet could amount to fairly little in terms of policy changes. The State Department a month ago announced it was canceling visa appointments at consulates and embassies worldwide, effectively shutting down most new entries to the U.S.

Trump has been openly frustrated with polls showing the majority of Americans feel he has done a bad job handling the coronavirus, and he has frequently turned to immigration — a main campaign staple for him — when he feels a need to demonstrate executive action.

Because he has often promised sweeping executive actions that have not lived up to his rhetoric, without written text it is impossible to judge the potential impact of one of his pledges.

Advertisement

Trump’s tweet said a ban was in response to the coronavirus.

An executive order imposing a ban could exclude farm workers, healthcare workers or other groups on whom key U.S. industries heavily rely. Although an across-the-board ban had never been imposed in the U.S., immigration law gives the president broad authority to restrict entries in emergencies. The Supreme Court in 2018 upheld Trump’s authority to impose a travel ban on a group of countries, most of which have Muslim majorities, that the administration said posed a risk of terrorism.

Already, most entries into the U.S. have been put on hold. Just Monday, the administration extended an effective closure of U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico to “nonessential travel,” as well as a controversial order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that immigration officials are citing to rapidly expel most migrants at the U.S. southern border.

In a month, U.S. border authorities have turned back roughly 11,000 would-be migrants with minimal processing, including, for the first time under the U.S. modern immigration system, asylum seekers and hundreds of unaccompanied children.

Advertisement

Most visa offices abroad have closed, applications for other travel to the U.S. have been frozen, and interviews for citizenship and other forms of permanent legal status have been suspended. Immigration courts across the country have closed, and hearings suspended or rescheduled.

The refugee program, already drastically reduced, has effectively ground to a halt.

The administration has made exceptions for some workers, however. Officials recently touted bringing in Mexican and Central American agricultural laborers and extending H2A permissions for agriculture and seasonal workers, saying that would “protect the nation’s food supply chain, and lessen impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency.”

A White House statement Tuesday morning did little to clarify what Trump meant. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump is committed to protecting Americans’ health and economic well-being in “unprecedented times.” The statement then quoted Trump’s prior comments about the formerly strong economy that are unrelated to immigration.

Advertisement

A Washington Post poll released Tuesday morning said 54% of Americans view his response to the pandemic negatively, while 72% say governors have done a good job in handling the virus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat whose televised briefings have made him one of the most prominent faces among governors, is scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday.

Trump often returns to the topic of immigration when he is concerned about losing support from his political base. Trump tweeted Tuesday that he has “96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! This must also mean that, most importantly, we are doing a good (great) job in the handling of the Pandemic.”

The most recent Gallup poll showed Trump’s approval among Republicans at 93%. It also showed his approval at 43% among American adults — down six points since mid-March. The Washington Post poll found that only 77% of Republicans approved of his coronavirus response, a troubling sign for his overall approval in an election year in which the faltering economy is not expected to recover quickly.