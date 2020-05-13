Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Lockdown ends and the locks fall down as a New Zealand barber gets back to business

New Zealand barber Conrad Fitz-Gerald
Barber Conrad Fitz-Gerald cuts the hair of a customer just past midnight Wednesday night in Christchurch, New Zealand.
(Mark Baker / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
May 13, 2020
8:19 AM
Share
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — 

The raggedy coronavirus hairstyles and scruffy beards have been there for all to see on video calls, so barber Conrad Fitz-Gerald decided to reopen his shop at midnight Wednesday night — the moment New Zealand dropped most of its lockdown restrictions as the nation prepared itself for a new normal.

Malls, retail stores and restaurants are all reopening Thursday in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, and many people are returning to their workplaces. But most gatherings will be limited to 10 people, and social distancing guidelines will remain in place.

The reopening reflects the success New Zealand has experienced in its bold goal of eliminating the virus. The country reported no new cases of the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday. More than 1,400 of the nearly 1,500 people in New Zealand who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, while 21 have died.

Fitz-Gerald said he’d had about 50 inquiries for midnight haircuts, but limited the initial customers to a dozen, starting with his 18-year-old son. He planned to go home and return at 6 a.m. for another round of cuts.

Advertisement

“People are saying their hair is out of control — they can’t handle it anymore,” he said. “Lots of parents of teenage kids have been calling up, too, thinking a haircut at midnight would be a great novelty. Unfortunately, we are full up.”

Fitz-Gerald said he was trying to make sure the virus couldn’t spread in his shop, the Cathedral Junction Barbers in Christchurch. He said he’d made his own “supercharged” hand sanitizer from isopropyl alcohol and also had masks available for himself and his customers on request.

World & Nation
New Zealand says it has tamed the coronavirus
Surfers prepare to enter the water at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. New Zealand eased its strict lockdown restrictions to level three at midnight to open up certain sections of the economy but social distancing rules will still apply. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
World & Nation
New Zealand says it has tamed the coronavirus
New Zealand has eased its strict lockdown amid signs that the coronavirus has been all but vanquished — at least for now — in the small island nation.

Health authorities in New Zealand have recommended that barbers wear masks but haven’t made it mandatory.

Advertisement

Most New Zealand schools will reopen Monday, but bars won’t reopen until May 21, a decision that was prompted in part by the experience in South Korea, which has seen a spike in coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul.

The nation’s reopening coincides with the release of the government’s annual budget on Thursday afternoon.

Newsletter
News Alerts

Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Southern Hemisphere nation faces the most challenging economic conditions since the Great Depression.

Advertisement

“New Zealand is about to enter a very tough winter,” she said. “But every winter eventually is followed by spring, and if we make the right choices we can get New Zealanders back to work and our economy moving quickly again.”

World & NationCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement