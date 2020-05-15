6.4 earthquake hits western Nevada; shaking reportedly felt in California

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake was reported Friday morning at 4:03 a.m. Pacific time near Tonopah, Nev., halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.0 and 7.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.