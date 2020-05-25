Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Japan lifts coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and all remaining areas

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wears a mask at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wears a protective mask at his news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
(Kim Kyung-hoon / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
May 25, 2020
7:12 AM
Share
TOKYO — 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and four other remaining parts of the country Monday, ending restrictions nationwide as businesses begin to reopen.

Experts on a government-commissioned panel approved the lifting of the emergency in Tokyo, in neighboring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, and in Hokkaido to the north, which had more cases and remained under the emergency declaration after it was removed in most of Japan earlier this month.

Abe said the lifting of the emergency does not mean the end of the coronavirus outbreak. He said the goal was to balance preventive measures and the economy until vaccines and effective drugs become available.

Japan, with about 16,600 confirmed cases and about 850 deaths, has so far avoided a large outbreak like those experienced in the U.S. and the Europe despite its softer restrictions.

Advertisement

But the world’s third largest economy has fallen into a recession, and public discontent over Abe’s handling of the coronavirus has sent his support ratings tumbling. Recent media surveys show public support for his Cabinet has plunged below 30%, the lowest since he returned to office in December 2012.

Abe declared the state of emergency on April 7 in several parts of Japan including Tokyo, expanded it to the entire nation later in the month and then extended it until the end of May.

World & Nation
In low-tech Japan, working from home amid coronavirus outbreak is a challenge
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo. When the Japanese government declared an emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus earlier April and asked people to work from home, crowds rushed to electronics stores. Many Japanese lack the basic tools needed to work from home. Contrary to the ultramodern image of Japan Inc. with its robots, design finesse and gadgetry galore, in many respects the country is technologically challenged. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
World & Nation
In low-tech Japan, working from home amid coronavirus outbreak is a challenge
Contrary to the ultramodern image of Japan, many Japanese lack the basic tools needed to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the emergency, people were asked to stay at home, and nonessential businesses were requested to close or reduce operations, but there was no enforcement. Since May 14, when the measures were lifted in most of Japan, more people have left their homes and stores have begun reopening.

Advertisement

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said recent data suggest that infections have slowed enough and pressure on the medical system has fallen enough to allow a gradual resumption of social and economic activity. He said Tokyo, Kanagawa and Hokkaido, where the number of infections is still fluctuating, need to be watched closely.

Olympics
Postponing Tokyo Games will cost IOC as much as $800 million
The Olympic rings are seen at the entrance to a mostly deserted Centennial Park in Atlanta, Georgia on April 24, 2020. - Governor Brian Kemp has eased restrictions allowing some businesses such as hair and nail salons to reopen today in the US state of Georgia after a four-week lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Tami Chappell / AFP) (Photo by TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images)
Olympics
Postponing Tokyo Games will cost IOC as much as $800 million
The International Olympic Committee could lose as much as $800 million as a result of the Tokyo Olympics being postponed because of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Matsuya department store, a landmark in Tokyo’s posh Ginza shopping district, resumed operation. Sales staff wearing plastic face shields welcomed customers with bows but no verbal greetings under new guidelines.

Individual prefectures are allowed to impose their own measures. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said last week that the capital will reopen in three phases starting with schools, libraries, museums and longer service hours for restaurants. She said theaters, sports facilities and other commercial establishments will be next, with nightclubs, karaoke and live music houses in the final phase.

World & NationCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement