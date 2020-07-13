Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Ask a Reporter: Molly Hennessy-Fiske on covering George Floyd protests and COVID-19

Ask a Reporter is the L.A. Times' weekly live chat with a reporter about their job.
(Los Angeles Times)
July 13, 2020
12:29 PM
Reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske will be live on video Wednesday to answer your questions about her work as a reporter.

At 1 p.m. PDT, Molly will be live on YouTube and Facebook and, along with moderator Samantha Melbourneweaver, she’ll answer your questions about her work, her recent coverage of George Floyd protests in Minneapolis, and her reporting from COVID-19 hospital units.

Visit our Twitter profile or our Facebook page to share your questions ahead of time and to sign up to receive an alert when the video begins. You may also leave your your questions for Molly in the comments at the bottom of this article.

Molly Hennessy-Fiske is the Houston bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times and has been a staff writer for The Times since 2006. She has worked in the Washington bureau, on the metro desk and as Middle East bureau chief. As a national reporter, she covers a variety of breaking news, including protests, natural disasters, mass shootings and immigration.

Here is some of Molly’s recent work:

World & Nation

Coronavirus spikes in Texas: This hospital has quadrupled capacity yet is almost full

HOUSTON, TEXAS-JULY 1, 2020-Medical students under the direction of Dr. Jospeh Varon at United Memorial Medical Center work to revive COVID-19 patient Terry Hill, 65, after his heart stopped while he was being placed on a ventilator on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. At United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, Dr. Joseph Varon leads a team to fight the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the expanded Covid-19 ward on July 1, 2020. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Coronavirus spikes in Texas: This hospital has quadrupled capacity yet is almost full

This Houston hospital tried to prepare for the second wave of COVID-19, but was already 80% full this week as a nurse and doctor fell ill.

World & Nation

The many chapters marked by racism in George Floyd’s family history

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA - JUNE 03: Angela Harrelson of Eagan, MN, aunt of Gorge Floyd poses for a portrait holding a photo Gorge Floyd as a baby being held by his late mother and Harrelson's sister, Larcenia Jones Floyd, in her living room on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Minneapolis , Minnesota. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

The many chapters marked by racism in George Floyd’s family history

George Floyd’s ancestors lost land, education and their lives to racist U.S. policies

World & Nation

Times reporter recounts being hit with rubber bullets by Minnesota police

Minnesota State Patrol fire tear gas at reporters and photographers

World & Nation

Times reporter recounts being hit with rubber bullets by Minnesota police

Minneapolis police backed an L.A. Times reporter and photographer against a wall and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at point blank range
World & Nation

This small Texas hospital is finding ways to save COVID-19 patients

HOUSTON, TEXAS-MAY 6, 2020-Dr. Joseph Varon, the doctor in charge of the COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in north Houston, checks on COVID patient Melquiades Cervantes, 43, who was hoping to be released this week. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

This small Texas hospital is finding ways to save COVID-19 patients

A Houston hospital isn’t just battling the coronavirus. It faces patients who, convinced they’re not infected, leave before treatment is finished.

World & Nation

Behind the story: How we reported from a COVID-19 unit

HOUSTON, TEXAS--MAY 6, 2020--Reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske listens to instructions before getting an antibody test to check for the coronavirus before entering the Covid-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center In Houston, Texas Covid-19 unit. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Behind the story: How we reported from a COVID-19 unit

Face shields, double masks, gloves and shoe covers: How we covered patients infected with the coronavirus.

World & Nation

It’s illegal to destroy saguaro cactuses. So why are they being removed for Trump’s border wall?

ORGAN PIPE CACTUS NATIONAL MONUMENT, ARIZ. -- THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2020: The sun sets behind saguaro cactus and ocotillos on the La Abra Plain in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument on Feb. 20, 2020. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

It’s illegal to destroy saguaro cactuses. So why are they being removed for Trump’s border wall?

The plants, sacred to Arizona’s Tohono O’Odham nation, have been chopped down. Federal officials say that most of the affected saguaros have been ‘carefully transplanted.’

World & Nation

