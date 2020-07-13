Ask a Reporter: Molly Hennessy-Fiske on covering George Floyd protests and COVID-19
Reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske will be live on video Wednesday to answer your questions about her work as a reporter.
At 1 p.m. PDT, Molly will be live on YouTube and Facebook and, along with moderator Samantha Melbourneweaver, she’ll answer your questions about her work, her recent coverage of George Floyd protests in Minneapolis, and her reporting from COVID-19 hospital units.
Visit our Twitter profile or our Facebook page to share your questions ahead of time and to sign up to receive an alert when the video begins. You may also leave your your questions for Molly in the comments at the bottom of this article.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske is the Houston bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times and has been a staff writer for The Times since 2006. She has worked in the Washington bureau, on the metro desk and as Middle East bureau chief. As a national reporter, she covers a variety of breaking news, including protests, natural disasters, mass shootings and immigration.
Here is some of Molly’s recent work:
Coronavirus spikes in Texas: This hospital has quadrupled capacity yet is almost full
This Houston hospital tried to prepare for the second wave of COVID-19, but was already 80% full this week as a nurse and doctor fell ill.
George Floyd’s ancestors lost land, education and their lives to racist U.S. policies
Minneapolis police backed an L.A. Times reporter and photographer against a wall and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at point blank range
A Houston hospital isn’t just battling the coronavirus. It faces patients who, convinced they’re not infected, leave before treatment is finished.
Face shields, double masks, gloves and shoe covers: How we covered patients infected with the coronavirus.
It’s illegal to destroy saguaro cactuses. So why are they being removed for Trump’s border wall?
The plants, sacred to Arizona’s Tohono O’Odham nation, have been chopped down. Federal officials say that most of the affected saguaros have been ‘carefully transplanted.’
