Joe Biden, President Trump win Louisiana’s presidential primary; Biden wins in Puerto Rico

President Trump and Joe Biden have won Louisiana’s twice-postponed presidential primary, and the former vice president won the Democratic presidential primary in Puerto Rico.

Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination in Louisiana’s vote, but four other GOP contenders ran against him on the ballot Saturday.

Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot, though he already had locked up enough delegates in other states to become the party’s nominee.

Louisiana’s presidential primaries was delayed twice from its original April 4 date. Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Puerto Rico’s primary had been scheduled for March but was delayed until Sunday because of the pandemic.

Along with Biden, seven other candidates — all of whom have dropped out — were still on the ballot.

Residents of Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens, but they cannot vote in the general election in November. However, both Democrats and Republicans invite delegates from the U.S. territory to their respective political conventions. The Puerto Rico GOP did not hold a convention, but its leaders approved delegates for Trump.