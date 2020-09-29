Multiple dead in possible hostage situation in Salem, Ore., authorities say

A possible hostage situation led to multiple shooting deaths Monday after sheriff’s deputies answered a call at a home in Salem, Oregon’s capital, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at the home at 12:30 p.m. Monday, and a negotiator made contact by phone with a suspect inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

“As the incident unfolded, shots were fired,” and multiple people, including the suspect, died, the sheriff’s office said.

No deputies were hurt and there’s no danger to the community, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office declined to say how many people were killed, who killed them or what led up to the deaths, the Statesman Journal reported.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday evening that Oregon State Police were at the scene and is leading an investigation.

