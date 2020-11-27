Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Obituaries

Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Former President Bill Clinton speaks with Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh
Zappos.com then-CEO Tony Hsieh, right, speaks with former President Clinton during a forum at the Clinton Global Initiative America in 2014.
(Brennan Linsley / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
LAS VEGAS — 

Tony Hsieh, retired chief executive of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died.

Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, according to a statement from DTP Cos., which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio said Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported.

“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world,” the DTP Cos. statement said. “Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.”

No details were released on how he died.

Advertisement

Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company. He worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.

“Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Friday night. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

ObituariesBusiness
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement