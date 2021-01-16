Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Two insider attackers kill 12 Afghan militiamen, official says

A sticky bomb attached to an armored police SUV exploded Saturday, killing two policemen in Kabul, Afghanistan.
A sticky bomb attached to an armored police SUV exploded Saturday, killing two policemen and wounding another in Kabul, Afghanistan.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
KABUL, Afghanistan — 

At least two members of an Afghan militia opened fire on their fellow militiamen in the western Herat province, killing 12, in what provincial police on Saturday described as an insider attack.

Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the attackers fled with the slain militiamen’s weapons and ammunition, adding that Afghan government forces had regained control of the area.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Yousaf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place late Friday.

Meanwhile, a sticky bomb attached to an armored police SUV exploded Saturday in Kabul, killing two policemen and wounding another, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

Advertisement

Faramarz did not specify the identities of the casualties. However, two members of the Afghan police force, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said Kabul’s deputy police chief, Mawlana Bayan, was wounded in the attack.

Politics

The U.S. is rushing to the exit in Afghanistan. The Taliban is filling the gaps

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- NOVEMBER 3, 2020: A man stands in the classroom and hangs his head low, in the aftermath of an attack on Kabul University, AfghanistanOs largest university, where three gunmen fired weapons and detonated explosives, concentrating their attacks in the the law faculty building, the National Legal Training Center building that was equipped with the financial support of the Government of the United States of America, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. Kabul University had just lifted its coronavirus restrictions in recent months and students were returning to normal life on campus. At least 20 were killed in the massacre, and dozens more were wounded, according to government officials. Afghan security force and American troops took hours neutralize the attackers and end the siege. The morning after the attack, the carnage and the terror caused by this unthinkable violence could still be felt and seen in the classrooms. There was blood and broken glass everywhere, including a soiled Taliban flag on the window frame. The smell of flesh and blood still lingered in the air. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

The U.S. is rushing to the exit in Afghanistan. The Taliban is filling the gaps

U.S. troops are rushing to exit Afghanistan as the insurgency it never managed to defeat regains ground across much of the country.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Kabul.

In the southern Helmand province, a suicide car bomber targeted a police compound late Friday, killing one policeman and wounding two others, provincial police spokesman Zaman Hamdard said. The attack took place in Lashkar Gah district on the highway between southern Helmand province and the city of Kandahar.

Advertisement

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Helmand.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students. IS has claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in December targeting the major U.S. base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties.

The violence comes as the representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government earlier this month resumed peace talks in Qatar. However, the negotiations were off to a slow start as the insurgents continue their attacks on Afghan government forces while keeping their promise not to attack U.S. and NATO troops.

The stop-and-go talks are aimed at ending decades of relentless conflict. Frustration and fear have grown over the recent spike in violence and both sides blame one another.

Advertisement

There has also been growing doubt lately over a U.S.-Taliban deal brokered by outgoing President Trump’s administration. That accord was signed last February. Under the deal, an accelerated withdrawal of U.S. troops ordered by Trump means that just 2,500 American soldiers will still be in Afghanistan when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement