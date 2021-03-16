8 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors; suspect arrested

Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in a suburb left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three women were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth was killed at another spa across the street.

Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 p.m. found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside.

Earlier, around 5 p.m., five people were shot at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two died at the scene, and two of the three who were transported to a hospital died there, Baker said.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the Acworth victims, Baker said.

A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was seen in surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

Baker said authorities believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

With two shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta and the knowledge of the Acworth shooting, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check similar businesses nearby and increased patrols in the area.