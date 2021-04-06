Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Business

Pacific Gas & Electric faces criminal charges over 2019 Kincade wildfire

A building, next to a garden with a boar sculpture, is fully engulfed in flames at night.
Flames from the Kincade fire consume Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2019.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 

A California prosecutor filed 33 criminal charges Tuesday against Pacific Gas & Electric for a 2019 wildfire officials blamed on the troubled utility.

The Sonoma County district attorney charged the utility with felony and misdemeanor counts in the October 2019 Kincade fire north of San Francisco. The blaze burned more than 120 square miles and destroyed 374 buildings.

The utility did not immediately comment.

The 33 charges include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury to six firefighters.

Fire officials said PG&E transmission lines sparked the blaze, which destroyed hundreds of homes and caused nearly 100,000 people to flee.

In the charges and related enhancements, the company also is accused of destroying inhabited structures and causing contamination of the air — “with reckless disregard for the risk of great bodily injury” from the toxic wildfire smoke and particulate matter and ash.

They allege that the utility failed to maintain services and facilities including transmission lines, one of several related misdemeanor charges.

It’s the latest in a series of similar problems for the utility. PG&E also was charged after another devastating fire — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s recorded history — destroyed much of the Sierra foothills community of Paradise in 2018.

The company, weighed down by tens of billions of dollars of wildfire liabilities, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019. It emerged from bankruptcy last summer.

