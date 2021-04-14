Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Queen Elizabeth II returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

Portraits of Britain's Prince Philip
Portraits of the late Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, in a window following his death last week in England at the age of 99.
(Steve Parsons / Press Assn.)
Associated Press
LONDON — 

Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. He and Elizabeth had been married for more than 70 years, during which time he was her closest confidant and advisor.

The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

A painting of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is photographed in the year of his retirement from public engagements set in The Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle with him depicted wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark's highest-ranking honour in 2017 in England.

The queen attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle for Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, who has retired as the royal household’s most senior official. He oversaw arrangements for the funeral of Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, before handing over to his successor days before the duke’s death.

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

