Princess Anne returns to her royal duties after recovery from concussion

Britain’s Princess Anne is gradually returning to her royal duties after recovering from a concussion sustained in a recent incident involving a horse.

The 73-year-old royal made her first public appearance since her injury by attending the Riding for Disabled Assn. National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College near Gloucestershire on Friday.

Anne was delighted to resume her duties, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed to The Times.

“She was very happy to be back at work. … She was always due to visit today, she always visits the national championship and she gives out the awards as she did today. Hopefully she’ll be back to work in a full capacity very shortly,” the spokesperson said.

Anne’s return follows a period of recovery from a concussion she sustained in June. The Palace had announced that the Princess Royal had “sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident” at her Gatcombe Park estate.

Though specific details of the incident were not disclosed, Anne was reportedly walking within the protected perimeter of her estate when the accident occurred. She was initially treated at her home before being hospitalized as a precautionary measure, with her husband by her side.

The RDA National Championships stand as the premier event for disabled equestrians, showcasing a full schedule of performances and participants competing at world-renowned facilities in Hartpury and taking part in classes from dressage and showjumping to carriage driving and vaulting.

Anne’s longstanding connection with the RDA began in November 1971 when she became a patron, and she has served as president of the organization since March 1986. The RDA is dedicated to improving the lives of more than 20,000 disabled children and adults through equestrian therapy. This year’s championships also marked the group’s 55th anniversary.

The Princess Royal was accompanied by RDA’s chair of trustees, Helena Vega Lozano, and Michael Bishop, the charity’s chief executive. Bishop praised the princess for her unwavering support, saying, per the BBC, that she “holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades.”