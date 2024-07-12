Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Princess Anne returns to her royal duties after recovery from concussion

Princess Anne waving at the crowd wearing a feathered hat and white gloves.
After sustaining a concussion in an incident involving a horse, Princess Anne started her gradual return to royal duties on Friday.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Invision / Associated Press)
By Asia Moore
Share via

Britain’s Princess Anne is gradually returning to her royal duties after recovering from a concussion sustained in a recent incident involving a horse.

The 73-year-old royal made her first public appearance since her injury by attending the Riding for Disabled Assn. National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College near Gloucestershire on Friday.

Anne was delighted to resume her duties, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed to The Times.

Advertisement
Britain's Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall arrive for the third day of the Royal Ascot in 2022.

Entertainment & Arts

Zara Tindall ‘shaken ... to the core’ by mum Princess Anne’s amnesia: Family ‘falling apart’

Zara Tindall is reportedly ‘shaken to the core’ after her mother -- Anne, Princess Royal -- suffered a concussion and amnesia after an incident involving a horse.

July 3, 2024

“She was very happy to be back at work. … She was always due to visit today, she always visits the national championship and she gives out the awards as she did today. Hopefully she’ll be back to work in a full capacity very shortly,” the spokesperson said.

Anne’s return follows a period of recovery from a concussion she sustained in June. The Palace had announced that the Princess Royal had “sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident” at her Gatcombe Park estate.

Though specific details of the incident were not disclosed, Anne was reportedly walking within the protected perimeter of her estate when the accident occurred. She was initially treated at her home before being hospitalized as a precautionary measure, with her husband by her side.

The RDA National Championships stand as the premier event for disabled equestrians, showcasing a full schedule of performances and participants competing at world-renowned facilities in Hartpury and taking part in classes from dressage and showjumping to carriage driving and vaulting.

Prince William, and Kate Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their children Prince George, left, Prince Louis, front centre, and Princess Charlotte wave to the crowds after the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Trooping the Color is the King's Birthday Parade and one of the nation's most impressive and iconic annual events attended by almost every member of the Royal Family. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

World & Nation

Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales, in her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis, attends a military parade for King Charles III’s birthday.

June 15, 2024

Anne’s longstanding connection with the RDA began in November 1971 when she became a patron, and she has served as president of the organization since March 1986. The RDA is dedicated to improving the lives of more than 20,000 disabled children and adults through equestrian therapy. This year’s championships also marked the group’s 55th anniversary.

Advertisement

The Princess Royal was accompanied by RDA’s chair of trustees, Helena Vega Lozano, and Michael Bishop, the charity’s chief executive. Bishop praised the princess for her unwavering support, saying, per the BBC, that she “holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades.”

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsWorld & NationBreaking News
Asia Moore

Asia Moore is a reporting intern on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk, covering entertainment news. She is a senior at Florida A&M University studying broadcast journalism and serves as the lead news editor for the Famuan and produces for the school’s news channel, FAMU TV-20.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement