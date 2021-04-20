Full Coverage: The world reacts to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd
1
The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin convicted the former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the death of George Floyd.
2
The landmark case has riveted a nation wrestling with the issues of police brutality and racial injustice it raised.
3
Jury reaches a verdict in the murder trial of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd. The verdict is to be read Tuesday afternoon.
4
Even though we profess that all men are created equal, we have built a society that dispenses unequal treatment by race and by class, especially in encounters with police.
5
6
Sporadic celebrations erupted after the former police officer was convicted in the death of George Floyd.
7
Hollywood hails Chauvin guilty verdict: ‘Today we can breathe a sigh of relief’
After Derek Chauvin was found guilty in George Floyd’s murder, celebs such as Mariah Carey, Kerry Washington and Meek Mill weighed in on social media.
8
Athletes across several major sports reacted within moments on social media to Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murdering George Floyd.
9
Granderson: A guilty verdict in the Chauvin trial won’t bring about systemic change. No single case can
A jury can’t lead systemic change. As long as good cops protect bad ones, we’ll be in the same spot we were the day before Floyd died.
10
It’s been rare for a police officer to be charged with a crime in the death of a civilian, and winning a conviction is hard.
-
11
The House voted 216 to 210 to reject a Republican effort to censure Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters for her comments to protesters seeking justice for George Floyd.