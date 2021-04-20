Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Full Coverage: The world reacts to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd

A person holding up a painting for a man faces a person holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign.
People react after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis.
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Share
Advertisement