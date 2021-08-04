Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

At least 11 dead, more than a dozen others injured in Texas van crash

Authorities inspect a van
Mexican immigration agents and National Guard troops inspect vehicles at a checkpoint outside Palenque in southern Mexico.
(Liliana Nieto del Rio / For The Times)
Associated Press
Share
ENCINO, Texas — 

An overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers crashed Wednesday on a remote south Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen. Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez said the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety put the immediate death toll at 11 with more than a dozen others injured.

Encino is a community of about 140 residents about two miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement