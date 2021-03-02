‘Mass fatality’ crash reported in Imperial County after semi truck collides with SUV

A collision between a semi truck and an SUV near the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday morning has left multiple people dead, an Imperial County official said.

Deputy Fire Chief Sal Flores said the Imperial County Fire Department and the county’s Office of Emergency Services responded to a “mass fatality incident” at 6:16 a.m.

Fifteen first responders and five fire engines arrived at the scene off Highway 115, just north of Holtville, he said. A helicopter whirred overhead as Flores responded to questions about the crash.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the crash or how many were killed.

Highway 115 is currently blocked off, heading north from Holtville, he said.

This is a developing story.

