In his first solo official trip, Doug Emhoff to represent U.S. at Paralympic Games

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is about to take his first solo official trip abroad to represent the U.S. at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this month.

President Biden will make the announcement Tuesday, the Associated Press has learned.

Emhoff will lead a small delegation consisting of himself and one other person to the Games, which, like the Olympics, were delayed a year because of the coronavirus. He is expected to attend the Aug. 24 opening ceremony with Raymond Greene, who is the U.S. diplomat in charge of the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo until an ambassador is sworn in.

About 4,400 athletes with physical disabilities from 160 countries will compete in more than 20 sporting events under strict public health measures, much like the Olympics, through Sept. 5.

Advertisement

Japan has tallied 1 million infections and more than 15,700 deaths from COVID-19, faring better than many countries, but the Delta variant has caused many of the newest cases and is quickening the spread of the virus.

Tokyo’s new daily cases more than doubled during the Olympic Games, which ended Sunday, with 2,884 cases recorded Monday.

Biden tapped his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, to attend the Olympics opening ceremony July 23. She also met with the Japanese prime minister and the emperor, and attended several Olympic competitions before returning to Washington.

Emhoff, a former entertainment lawyer, has traveled to more than 20 states since Biden and Harris took office in January. He mostly has toured COVID-19 clinics and encouraged people to get inoculated against the disease.