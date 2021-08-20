Evacuation effort continues as Taliban’s plans for governing remain murky

As the U.S. and allies continue to try to evacuate thousands of people, an Afghan official familiar with talks with the Taliban says the group does not plan to make any decisions or announcements about its upcoming government until after the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops passes.

Meanwhile, Friday prayers have been relatively uneventful in Kabul, the Afghan capital, with no Taliban gunmen seen guarding the entrances of mosques or enforcing dress codes as they have in the past. Some mosques even saw higher-than-normal attendance.

The Taliban had issued guidance to imams around Afghanistan on Thursday, saying they should use the weekly sermons and prayers to appeal for unity, to urge people not to flee the country and to counter “negative propaganda” about them.

“The benefits of state should be explained to all,” a commission of Taliban members who monitor religious affairs and mosques said in the guidance it circulated.

But what the state will look like under the Islamic fundamentalist group’s aegis remains unclear.

The Afghan official, who is not authorized to give information to the media and thus spoke anonymously, said that Taliban lead negotiator Anas Haqqani has told his former government interlocutors that the group has a deal with the U.S. “to do nothing” until after the Aug. 31 withdrawal date passes.

The official did not elaborate on whether the reference to doing nothing only applied to the political arena. Haqqani’s statement raises concerns about what the Taliban might be planning after Aug. 31 and whether it will keep its promise to include non-Taliban officials in the next government.

Until now the Taliban has also said nothing of its plans for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, or what a replacement would look like.

On Friday, the U.S. said it evacuated about 3,000 people from Kabul the day before, using military transport aircraft. The White House said multiple C-17 flights from Kabul’s airport carried nearly 350 U.S. citizens plus their family members, asylum applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans.

“We have evacuated approximately 9,000 people since Aug. 14. Since the end of July, we have evacuated approximately 14,000 people,” the statement said.

On the ground in Kabul, resident Jawed Safi was please to see the mosques secure. The Afghan government had previously posted guards at mosques to ward off attackers because of frequent bombings in the past.

“People were as normal, as in the past, but there were more of them,” Safi said, adding that there were “no restrictions so far.”

An imam in eastern Kabul, Bashir Wardak, said that Afghans should unite to stop the decades-long bloodshed. “God has ordered us to peace and brotherhood so we must unite,” he said.

One worshiper, Qasim Ahmadi, saw people wearing jeans attend prayers as usual. “There should be no restrictions on us — we are already Muslims,” he said. “The Taliban should aim for an inclusive government in order to be successful.”

Thousand of internally displaced people are living on the streets and in the parks of Kabul, with limited access to drinking water and food. Some reports indicate that their situation has worsened since the Taliban overran the capital, causing donors to shy away.